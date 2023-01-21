Turkmenistan has 200 deposits of solid minerals – Russia offers assistance in their exploration

The Russian holding company Rosgeologia (RosGeo) offers Turkmenistan its overarching technological assistance and expertise in the exploration and development of vast mineral and hydrocarbon wealth.

“There are more than 200 deposits of various solid minerals on the territory of Turkmenistan, and in order to develop the republic’s economy of the Republic, we are ready to offer our colleagues a wide range of holding competencies for the development of this resource potential,” said Sergey Gorkov, head of Rosgeo, during his remarks at the Turkmen-Russian business forum in Ashgabat.

Within the framework of the forum, the RosGeo delegation held talks with the heads of the state corporation “Turkmengeologiya”, the state concerns “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengaz”, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

The portfolio of proposals includes:

updating the resource base of the oil and gas basins of Turkmenistan on the basis of a comprehensive interpretation of geological and geophysical data;

search and localization of oil deposits in non-anticlinal traps based on complex 3D seismic and electrical exploration in the north-west of the Amudarya oil and gas basin;

conducting 3D seismic exploration on free blocks of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea in the format of multiclient survey;

Search and justification of geological sites suitable for the construction of underground gas storage facilities;

Search and exploration of underground water deposits by electrotomography methods;

Innovative technology “GeoAudit”, which allows to detect “missed” deposits in existing oil and gas fields.

Last November, the RosGeo delegation visited Turkmenistan. It was decided that increasing the country’s hydrocarbon potential and discovering new sources of solid minerals would be a priority area of collaboration.

Along with this, the parties intend to sign an Agreement on cooperation in the field of exploration for hydrocarbon raw materials and solid minerals between JSC “RosGeo” and State Corporation “Turkmengeologiya”. The corresponding decision was reached during the 12th session of Russian-Turkmen joint commission in December 2022.

RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation with a developed production and technical capabilities. The company perform all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities from regional surveys for all types of mineral resources to estimation of the reserves and commissioning of the fields into operation, it possesses the unique competence in the area of offshore geological and on-shelf operations.///nCa, 21 January 2023