Trade volume between Iran and Caspian littoral states exceeds USD 3 billion

The trade volume between Iran and the other Caspian littoral states was USD 3.03 billion in last year, reports the Mehr news agency of Iran. The volume was 5.54 million tons.

Quoting the data from the Iran Customs Administration, Mehr says that Iran’s trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states stood at 5.54 million tons worth $3.03 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 9.19% rise in value, but a 12.59% fall in terms of weight compared with the similar period of last year.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among Caspian states with 3.11 million tons (down 20.23%) worth $1.79 billion (down 1.27%) during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan with 647,809 tons (down 9.59%) worth $583.37 million (up 23.45%), Turkmenistan with 1.1 million tons (down 2.65%) worth $389.65 million (up 32.64%), and Kazakhstan with 664,991 tons (up 11.27%) worth $265.9 million (up 33.21%), Financial Tribune reported, reports Mehr. /// nCa, 24 February 2023 [Image credit Silk Road Briefing]