Oil production in Kazakhstan in 2022: 84.2 million tons

Kazakhstan produced 84.2 million tons of oil and condensates in 2022, reports Kazinform, the prime news service of Kazakhstan.

The Kazinform correspondent reports that according to the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov, it amounted to 84.2 million tons, or 101.6% of the plan.

According to the minister, 9.2 million tons of oil or 100% of the 2022 plan was produced at the Tengiz field. Oil production at the Karachaganak field amounted to 11.3 million tons, or 103.8% of the plan. At Kashagan, the volume of oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons, or 109.5% of the plan for the year.

Kazinform story:

https://www.inform.kz/ru/kazahstan-dobyl-84-2-mln-tonn-nefti-v-2022-godu_a4022339

“Oil export for 2022 amounted to 64.3 million tons of oil, or 103.4% of the plan for 2022,” the minister said during a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Bolat Akchulakov, the volume of oil production last year amounted to 13.7 million tons, or 103.2% of the plan for the year. The volumes of oil refining and production of petroleum products were increased, including diesel fuel – 5.2 million tons (101.3%), fuel oil – 2.8 million tons (113.7%), motor gasoline – 5 million tons (100%), aviation fuel – 0.7 million tons (97%). /// nCa, 11 January 2023 [Featured image credit Unsplash]