About Pakistan with love… – Part Seven

Remembering the years of his work in Pakistan, Ambassador S. Berdiniyazov notes that despite all the difficulties in the past, for the sake of future generations, it is necessary to rely on the positive that is taking place, which is also justified in relation to the restoration of Pakistan’s ties with the young independent states of the CIS, including with Russia.

In this regard, since the time of his work in Karachi, diplomat S. Berdiniyazov first of all realized that love and interest in the host country are a valuable acquisition, inspiration for the soul and a great help in establishing and strengthening interstate ties. Sapar Komekovich’s soft smile at the mention of the Cold War period is only an outward manifestation of his inner conviction in the words of Henry Kissinger, the master of American and world diplomacy: “Diplomacy is the art of curbing force.” And this is not accidental, because the first half of Berdiniyazov’s diplomatic biography, as we noted, fell on the Soviet period and at the very height of the Cold War, the peak of which was the confrontation between the Western and Eastern blocs in the theater of military operations in Afghanistan.

Of course, Berdiniyazov remembers his first steps in the field of the eternally mysterious “Eastern diplomacy”, on the whole, warmly, always remaining honest to the end, and in his memoirs there is no evasiveness or excessive nostalgia. During meetings and conversations, the author of these lines had more than one opportunity to make sure that honesty and sincerity are the inalienable qualities of Sapar Komekovich. He carried them through his whole life, through the most difficult and difficult periods.

… This year 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of Sapar Komekovich Berdyniyazov’s first foreign business trip. Almost half a century of his journey, but rich in events, is indicated only by a few stingy lines of his track record. It turns out how little we know about this wonderful man – now a senior friend and mentor of future diplomats as a teacher at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. To be more precise, in 1977 Sapar Berdyniyazov was sent to the Consulate General of the USSR in Karachi (Pakistan), where he served for more than seven years. The second foreign business trip lasted about four years as the second secretary of the USSR Embassy in Afghanistan in the difficult years 1985-1989. In 1995, he was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This was the longest foreign business trip, which lasted, as mentioned above – more than 17 years. Then, until 2019, he worked in the central office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan as an ambassador-at-large.

Sapar Komekovich sometimes enchants us when he freely quotes in beautiful Urdu the immortal lines of the great poet Muhammad Iqbal:

Loving the homeland, you will know the triumph of burning.

Like the light of a candle – share spiritual insight with people!

The gift of penetrating love is more valuable than anything in the world,

What before her generosity and temples and mosques!

Burn, treating someone else’s grief with fire words,

Weep with weeping wax tears like a candle.

There is a spark of deity in everything, look for the unity of the world,

Do not smear your eyes with antimony addictions, do not create an idol!

Seeking sublime love, measure your heart with the same measure:

Answer swagger with pride, distrust with faith.

Hey, cupbearer, you fill the cups with overseas wine,

Yes, there is little sadness in it, better bring ours!

The white light has changed, and we will be different,

But, for God’s sake, don’t give the wine of illusions to people.

It is interesting to talk with him on any topic, including his thoughts about the qualities of a diplomat and a professional analyst with an oriental bias. Possessing a phenomenal memory, he can describe to the smallest detail the intricacies of the forms and methods of protecting state interests abroad.

Listening to Sapar Komekovich, one never ceases to be surprised by the consistency of his logic, while at the same time being convinced of the correctness of Winston Churchill, who emphasized that “a diplomat is a person who thinks twice before saying nothing.” Communication with him first of all leaves in memory that his thoughts are filled with great and sincere love for the East, for those Asian countries in which he happened to work for a long time.

About the author : Begench Saparovich Karaev, defended his doctorate in philosophy in April 1996 in Moscow, published several monographs and dozens of articles on the theory and methodology of political analysis, including in relation to the conditions of the traditional Central Asian society. Starting from 1997, over the next almost a decade and a half, he headed the information and analytical structure of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan. From April 2004 to February 2005, he conducted research and lectures at Indiana University Bloomington (Indiana University Bloomington) as part of the targeted program Fulbright for Visiting Scholars (USA). Currently, he is a senior lecturer at the IIR of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

