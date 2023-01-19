President of Uzbekistan visits Singapore – Eight documents signed

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited Singapore, 16-17 January 2023. During the visit he had separate meetings with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President President Halimah Yacob.

It was a fruitful visit that led to the signing of eight documents:

(1) Transport Co-operation Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore;

(2) MOU between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Trade and Economic Cooperation;

(3) Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Cooperation in the Field of Education;

(4) Arrangement on Cooperation between the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Attorney-General’s Chambers of the Republic of Singapore;

(5) Cooperation Agreement between the Agency for the Development of Public Service under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Academy of Public Administration and the Civil Service College;

(6) MOU between Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Enterprise Singapore on the promotion of bilateral economic relations;

(7) Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Nanyang Polytechnic International, Singapore on the Cooperation to Improve the Capability and Capacity of Healthcare and IT Personnel;

(8) Framework Agreement between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore in the areas of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Applied Science and Engineering. /// nCa, 19 January 2023 (photo credit – press service of President of Uzbekistan)