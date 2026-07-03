The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Istanbul Held a Meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

On 2 July 2026, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye (Istanbul), Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov, held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev. The meeting took place at the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and discussed prospects for expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and interaction in order to strengthen friendship, good-neighborly relations, and regional partnership.