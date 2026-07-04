Russia’s Aeroflot and Belarus’ Belavia Launch Single Ticket Service to Turkmenbashi via Minsk

The Russian national carrier Aeroflot and the Belarusian airline Belavia have entered into an interline agreement, opening sales for single airline tickets on convenient connecting routes, including flights to the Turkmenbashi International Airport.

According to an official statement from Aeroflot, Aeroflot passengers have gained the opportunity to fly to Georgia, Israel, and Turkmenistan under the interline agreement with Belavia. Within the framework of this agreement, passengers will be able to travel on a single ticket to Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Tel Aviv, and Turkmenbashi via Minsk. The flight segments between Moscow and Minsk will be operated by Aeroflot, while the subsequent legs will be operated by Belavia.

Important and advantageous service conditions are provided specifically for Turkmen passengers: on all flights to and from Turkmenistan, ticket sales are carried out exclusively under baggage-inclusive fares. This decision takes into account the specific nature of the destination and ensures maximum convenience for citizens embarking on long trips with luggage.

The main advantage for passengers is the through check-in system at the airport of departure. This means that:

Baggage is checked through directly to the final destination and is transferred to the connecting flight in Minsk without the passenger’s involvement.

At the point of departure, the passenger immediately receives all boarding passes for both segments of the journey.

Please note: Online check-in and booking of additional services via the internet are currently unavailable for these joint flights; check-in must be completed directly at the airport counters.

Passengers also gained the opportunity to fly on a single ticket not only from Minsk but also from the largest regional centers — Gomel, Brest, and Mogilev. The connecting flights operate via Moscow or St. Petersburg, from where passengers can continue their journey to any point within the extensive route network of the Aeroflot Group.

The launch of this program by Russia’s largest aviation holding (which also includes Rossiya and Pobeda airlines, collectively carrying over 55 million passengers in 2025) and the Belarusian flagship carrier Belavia will significantly strengthen the transport accessibility of the Caspian region of Turkmenistan and create a flexible alternative for international travel.

Current flight schedules, booking, and ticket purchases are available on the official website and in the mobile application of Aeroflot, as well as at the airline’s own ticket sales offices. /// nCa, 4 July 2026 (photo – AI-generated)