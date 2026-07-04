105 Years of the CPC: Anniversary Events Held in Ashgabat

On 3 July, Ashgabat hosted an event commemorating a significant historical milestone — the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The event, which combined a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization and a thematic seminar, brought together over 60 prominent figures from the government, public, and diplomatic circles of Turkmenistan and the PRC, as well as media representatives from both countries.

Prior to the seminar, guests viewed an exhibition of 30 unique photographs, divided into thematic sections: “The Historical Leap of Chinese Modernization,” “High-Quality Development,” “People’s Well-being, Culture, and Ecology,” and “Youth Exchanges.” The event was co-organized by the Embassy of China in Turkmenistan and the Almaty Bureau of the Xinhua News Agency.

The official part of the event was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the PRC to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin. The head of the diplomatic mission presented a profound analysis of the CPC’s century-long journey, highlighting the key factors behind the phenomenal success of its state-building. The CPC has always prioritized the country’s sovereignty and self-reliance; pursued the primary goal of national prosperity, directing all efforts toward improving the lives of the people and ensuring the well-being of every citizen; relied on the people, always acting in their interests and drawing its strength and support from them; and remained committed to self-development, constantly improving and adapting to changing conditions and challenges.

A guest of honor at the event, Hero of Turkmenistan and Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, Chinar Rustamova, drawing on her personal experience as a diplomatic representative to the PRC, highly praised the socio-economic transformations under the auspices of the CPC, which have turned China into a leading technological power and the world’s industrial engine.

“Public interests here always prevail over individual ones, and the success of a single person is perceived as the success of the entire community. All these values form the basis of the humane policy of the Communist Party of China, where the human being is placed above all else,” Chinar Rustamova stated.

The economic and geopolitical synergy between the two nations emerged as a key leitmotif of the seminar. Chinar Rustamova recalled the landmark words of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, regarding the substantive and philosophical alignment of the national concept “Revival of the Great Silk Road” with China’s “Belt and Road” initiative.

Both mega-projects are oriented toward long-term Eurasian partnership, the creation of powerful transport and logistics hubs, and addressing pressing social tasks, which directly leads to increased prosperity for the peoples of the broader region.

Other speakers also addressed issues of practical and political cooperation in their reports. The Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Ata Serdarov, emphasized the regular nature of inter-party contacts. In his view, the CPC’s ability to adapt to the demands of the era has earned the country international recognition, while the stable ties between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and the CPC serve as a reliable driver of interstate relations.

In turn, a member of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Jennet Ovekova, highlighted the progressive development of parliamentary relations, underscoring the effective performance of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

Seminar participants expressed unanimous confidence that the unprecedentedly high level of political trust between the leaders of Turkmenistan and China will continue to translate into tangible, large-scale results./// nCa, 4 July 2026 (based on materials from “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper, Xinhua, and “Turkmenistan: Golden Age”)