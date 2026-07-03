Belarusian President to Attend Autumn CIS Summit in Turkmenistan

President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus will participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will take place this autumn in Turkmenistan. The announcement was made by the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurnoy, in an article written for the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

“This year, Turkmenistan, implementing in practice the positive nature of its permanent neutrality, chairs the CIS and hosts the meetings of the Commonwealth’s statutory bodies on its territory. In May, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government was already successfully held in Ashgabat, during which the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Turchin, met with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In the autumn, the country will host a number of other CIS events, including the key one—the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, which will be attended by the President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko,” Ambassador said.

For Belarus, participation in integration associations across the Eurasian space is a strategic foreign policy and foreign economic vector. Minsk advocates for:

The effective alignment of various integration formats and the elimination of trade barriers;

The development of a free trade zone for goods and services;

The deepening of industrial cooperation;

The creation of reliable transport and logistics corridors relying on settlements in national currencies.

Supporting Turkmenistan’s Priorities

Turkmenistan has clearly outlined the priorities of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth, which include strengthening the position of the CIS as a platform for equal cooperation and trust, as well as expanding interaction in the fields of energy, ecology, digitalization, transport, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

Belarus fully shares Ashgabat’s program and is ready to provide comprehensive assistance on all issues aimed at strengthening the Commonwealth.

Ambassador Chepurnoy expressed confidence that the Turkmen chairmanship will bring tangible benefits, foster the development of integration processes, and enhance the overall efficiency of the CIS.

He emphasized that Belarus and Turkmenistan cooperate effectively on the international stage, demonstrating common or similar approaches to key issues on the global agenda and mutually supporting each other’s initiatives.

“This is not an opportunistic interaction, but a consistent partnership based on long-standing friendship and mutual respect,” the envoy stressed.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held in the Awaza tourist zone on 9 October 2026. ///nCa, 3 July 2026