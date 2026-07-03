Young Chess Players of Turkmenistan Win Five Rapid Medals at the Central and Northern Asia Championship in Kyrgyzstan

From 30 June to 9 July, the Central and Northern Asia Youth Chess Championship is taking place on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, with athletes from Turkmenistan among the participants.

The competition features representatives from five countries in the region: Kazakhstan (123 athletes), Kyrgyzstan (193), Tajikistan (11), Uzbekistan (87), and Turkmenistan (19).

The tournament opened with the Rapid competition, where Turkmen chess players delivered an excellent performance, securing 2 gold, 2 silver, and one bronze medals.

The tournament was conducted under the Swiss system across 7 rounds, with a time control of 10 minutes per game plus a 5-second increment per move.

Gold medalists from Turkmenistan are:

Meryem Rustemova (rating 1585), a 3rd-grade student at secondary school No. 27 of the Lebap velayat (born in 2018). She scored 6 out of a possible 7 points and increased her international rating by 46.8 points.

(rating 1585), a 3rd-grade student at secondary school No. 27 of the Lebap velayat (born in 2018). She scored 6 out of a possible 7 points and increased her international rating by 46.8 points. Byagul Djumaeva (rating 1597), a 4th-grade student at secondary school No. 2 of the Danev etrap of the Lebap velayat (born in 2017). The chess player scored 6.5 points and increased her rating by 97.2 points.

The silver medals were won by:

Annamuhammed Khommadov (rating 2396), a 3rd-year student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, and a trainee of the Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat. He trains under the guidance of Serdar Annaberdiev. The athlete scored 5 points and raised his rating by 22.8 points.

(rating 2396), a 3rd-year student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, and a trainee of the Specialized Chess and Draughts School of Ashgabat. He trains under the guidance of Serdar Annaberdiev. The athlete scored 5 points and raised his rating by 22.8 points. Lala Shohradova (rating 2153), a student at the Yagshigeldy Kakaev International Oil and Gas University. She trains under the guidance of Serdar Annaberdiev and scored 5 points during the tournament.

The bronze medal went to:

Aya Bayramova (rating 1920), a 7th-grade student at secondary school No. 31 of the Lebap velayat (born in 2014). She scored 5.5 points and increased her rating by 39.6 points.

The successful performance of the Turkmen chess players at the championship confirmed the high level of preparation of the country’s young athletes and became another achievement for the domestic chess school on the international stage. The athletes’ participation is organized under the auspices of the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan. Ahead, our chess players face a packed competition program where they will have further opportunities to prove themselves.

The tournament results are published on the Chess-Results website.

/// Chess Federation of Turkmenistan