UAE’s Geosonic to inspect over 200 kilometers of pipeline in Turkmenistan

UAE-headquartered offshore survey and positioning data provider Geosonic has secured an expanded scope in Turkmenistan, supporting a subsea survey and inspection program described as major.

Sharjah-based Geosonic reported that it had secured a further contract in Turkmenistan supporting a program that covers more than 200 kilometers of pipeline infrastructure.

The project encompasses remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspection, geophysical and cathodic protection (CP) surveys, along with subsea data acquisition, supporting the assessment and integrity management of critical offshore assets.

“As GEOSONIC’S second project award in Turkmenistan, this expanded scope represents another important milestone for the business, reinforcing our growing presence within the Caspian and our capability to deliver integrated subsea survey and inspection solutions across large scale offshore developments,” the company said.

This comes after Geosonic announced in May the completion of a survey campaign supporting the subsea cable installation work for a project that will link Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Island to the country’s main electrical grid. The link involves over 300 kilometers of submarine power cables and over 110 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cables. ///cross post from Offshore Energy, 30 Jun 2026