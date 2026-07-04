National Leader of Turkmen People Attended Farewell Ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei and Held Talks in Tehran

On 3 July, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, paid a visit to Iran, where he attended the funeral ceremony for the late Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the visit, meetings were also held with President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Iran and Turkmenistan Consistently Maintain Peaceful and Stable Relations

According to the press service of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Turkmenistan for its support and solidarity following the death of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing relations between Tehran and Ashgabat as a lasting model of friendship, mutual trust, and good neighborliness.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran and Turkmenistan have consistently maintained peaceful and stable relations, adding that their shared border remains one of the safest in the region.

The Iranian President called for accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements in energy, transportation, transit, trade, and investment, reaffirming Tehran’s determination to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of regional environmental cooperation, particularly the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, and invited Turkmenistan to participate in the upcoming Caspian Sea littoral states summit in Tehran, as well as future meetings of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

For his part, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of Turkmenistan over the loss of Iran’s Leader.

He reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to stand alongside Iran during difficult times, highly praised Khamenei’s efforts to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, and voiced support for expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.

According to the IRNA, Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s active participation in the upcoming Caspian Sea littoral states summit, as well as in the ECO meetings.

He also expressed hope for the swift return of peace and stability to the region, stating that war can never provide a lasting solution to disputes.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to making joint efforts for the further development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two states across a wide range of areas in the interests of the Turkmen and Iranian peoples.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the IRI

During the meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the IRI, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, emphasized the need to develop economic, transit, energy, and cross-border cooperation between the two countries, eliminate existing barriers, and strengthen strategic relations between Tehran and Ashgabat.

According to Shafaqna, the head of the Iranian parliament, while stressing the importance of developing economic and border cooperation, stated the necessity of establishing a cross-border market between Iran and Turkmenistan as soon as possible. In his view, this joint market represents a valuable cultural and economic opportunity for both countries.

Speaking on the need to expand economic interaction, the National Leader of the Turkmen people pointed out opportunities for increasing trade turnover between Iran and Turkmenistan. He also emphasized that Iran and Turkmenistan have always maintained positive cooperation in water resources, electricity, and the gas sector.

Noting that inter-parliamentary interaction is one of the priority areas of interstate relations, the sides called for strengthening contacts between parliamentarians and activating the work of inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

The parties also noted the importance of continuing the practice of organizing joint thematic events aimed at preserving and popularizing the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen and Iranian nations.

In conclusion, Berdimuhamedov and Ghalibaf reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to constructive cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and equality.

Interview with IRIB

As part of his visit to Iran, at the request of the Iranian side, the National Leader of the Turkmen people answered questions from Seyyed Mohsen Hosseini, a journalist for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation.

As reported by TDH, the conversation noted that Turkmen-Iranian relations, which serve as a model of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and equal partnership, are currently developing consistently in various directions. The two brotherly nations, who have lived as neighbors for centuries and are bound by ties of friendship, are united by shared cultural and spiritual values, providing a solid foundation for building up bilateral interaction in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

Participation in the Funeral Ceremony

Following the meetings, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque, the venue for the farewell ceremony for the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

On behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as on his own behalf and that of the entire Turkmen nation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended condolences and words of support to President Pezeshkian and other high-ranking officials on this day.

Upon concluding the program, the National Leader of the Turkmen people returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 4 July 2026 (photo credit: TDH, official website of President of Iran, Khabaronline.ir)