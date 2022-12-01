TAPI to become game changer in South East Asia

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Project will become a game changer in South East Asia by bringing prosperity through 3.2 bcfd gas supplies to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Such an assessment is presented in the official documents of the Petroleum Division of Pakistan, available with ProPakistani news publisher.

According to the source, the TAPI will help in overcoming Pakistan’s supply-demand gap by up to 1.3 bcfd, through an investment of just US $200 million in the pipeline Capital Expenditure.

Moreover, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Power Transmission Line will be built along the TAPI route and it will provide additional benefits by allowing Turkmenistan to export up to 4000-megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Petroleum Division emphasized the environmental importance of gas supplies from Turkmenistan, since natural gas offers a safer and cleaner alternative to coal and diesel-fired power generation.

Additionally, natural gas supplies would boost economic diversity, advance trade and cooperation across the region and promote peace and security between the four nations.

Recently, Minister of State for Petroleum of Pakistan Musadik Malik stated that TAPI gas pipeline project is on track and it can be completed within three to four years after achieving financial close.

“Forecasts indicated that Pakistan would have an energy gap of 29bcm by 2030, of which the TAPI Pipeline Project can supply 14bcm – with a high potential for expansion once the main line is commissioned”, said CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Muhammetmyrat Amanov at the OGT 2022 conference. ///nCa, 1 December 2022