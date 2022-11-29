Turkmenistan and Korea are preparing an Investment Guarantee Agreement

Turkmenistan and Korea are preparing a number of agreements designed to strengthen bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

During a meeting in Seoul on Monday, Chairman of the National Assembly of Korea Kim Jin-pyo and Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the issues of signing a bilateral Investment Guarantee Agreement as soon as possible, according to a press release of the Korean parliament.

In addition, according to the Speaker of the Korean Parliament, after the completion of domestic procedures in both countries, the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement with Turkmenistan will be signed, aimed at expanding economic partnership.

Kim Jin-pyo also expressed hope that the negotiations on the Investment Guarantee Agreement will be completed as soon as possible, which will activate investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties shared opinions on cooperation in the field of economy, energy and infrastructure, as well as the diversification of cooperation in the gas, information and communication spheres, forestry.

According to the head of the Korean Parliament, such projects as the Center for Professional Training of Personnel for the Gas Industry of the Korean Foundation for International Cooperation (KOICA) (opened in Turkmenistan in September 2020) and the Center for Access to Information (opened in February 2022) can become the basis for diversification of cooperation and advance in bilateral relations. ///nCa, 29 November 2022