Turkmen-UAE partnership on renewables enters new stage

Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, and Turkmenenergo State Power Corporation of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan have inked an agreement to develop a 100 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which will be the company’s first project in Turkmenistan.

The signing was attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The document was signed by Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi and Charymurat Purchekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of Turkmenistan-UAE Business Forum in Abu Dhabi on 22 Nov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Charymurat Purchekov expressed hope that the agreement will mark the beginning of a new stage in the development of the electric power industry of Turkmenistan through the construction of solar and wind power plants, in which this company has accumulated a large and rich experience.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi said, “As a global leader in renewable energy with many projects across Central Asia, Masdar has the right expertise and experience needed to support Turkmenistan’s development of its renewable energy sector. We welcome the signing of the JDA and hope the 100 MW project will be the first of many Masdar projects in Turkmenistan.”

The agreement is based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Masdar and the Turkmenistan government in October 2021.

The country is going to realize the project of solar-wind 10 MW power plant. Moreover, according to Presidential Development Program for 2022-2028, Turkmenistan intends to widely introduce renewable energy sources in the future, including launching of local solar panel production.

Over the past decade AbuDhabi-based Masdar company has pioneered commercially viable solutions in clean energy, sustainable real estate and clean technology in the UAE and around the world.///nCa, 23 November 2022