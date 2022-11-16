President of Turkmenistan receives deputy prime minister of Russia

Elvira Kadyrova

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan had a meeting Tuesday (15 November 2022) with Alexei Overchuk, the deputy prime minister of Russia and the co-chair of the joint Turkmen-Russian commission for economic cooperation.

The Turkmen president, welcoming the guest, said that our country attaches great importance to strengthening the interstate dialogue, which is in the nature of strategic partnership. He noted with satisfaction the thriving Turkmen-Russian cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

The sides briefly touched the entire spectrum of partnership and underlined the need for deepening the Turkmen-Russian partnership through open and constructive dialogue. They also noted the dynamic development of bilateral and multilateral interaction during the 30 years of diplomatic relations since the independence of Turkmenistan.

The recent visit of the Cairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has energized the relations between the parliaments of the two countries, the sides noted.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific and technical fields, which is inherently effective. It was noted that in recent years, good dynamics has been demonstrated by mutual trade. Among the priority areas of partnership were the oil and gas sector, industry, transport and logistics, trade and a number of other industries.

Along with this, it was emphasized that the traditional humanitarian dialogue is an equally important area of ​​interstate cooperation. Here, a special place is occupied by the established fruitful ties in the field of education, science and culture, as well as in the field of health care.

The Turkmen president and the Russian deputy prime minister expressed confidence that the mutually beneficial Turkmen-Russian partnership, based on long-standing ties of friendship, good neighborliness and solid long-term experience, would continue to develop successfully. /// nCa, 16 November 2022 (pictures – Turkmen TV screenshots)