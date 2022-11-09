Turkmenistan and USA concluded MoU on health care cooperation

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services of Turkmenistan and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services concluded an intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the fields of health and medical sciences. The document was inked on Monday, 7 November, during the meeting of the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The MOU provides a basis for collaboration between the two governments in areas of health such as public health services, including emergency disease outbreak responses, scientific and applied research in preventive and clinical health, implementation of e-health solutions, and prevention, surveillance and control of communicable diseases and noncommunicable diseases.

The Memorandum will be implemented through the mutual consultations, exchange of specialists and information, joint projects, participation in symposiums and conferences, publication of articles, as well as other ways of cooperation in areas of mutual concern.

Additionally, this MOU will promote direct engagement between health education institutions, health care facilities and other health system related public organizations of both countries. ///nCa, 9 November 2022 (photo source – US Embassy in Turkmenistan)