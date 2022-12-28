Turkmenistan is the main supplier of electricity to Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan has become the main exporter of electricity to Kyrgyzstan. According to Kyrgyz media outlets, in January-October 2022, Kyrgyzstan imported over 2.021 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan for a total cost of 5.01 billion som (US $ 56.73 million).

The import of electricity from Turkmenistan increased 6.6 times from 305.8 million kilowatt-hours year-on-year. In value terms, the growth was 9.7 times.

In general, Kyrgyzstan imported 2.601 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during this period. The country buys electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The electricity from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic is transited through the grids of Uzbekistan. Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan reported that the parties signed contracts aimed at ensuring the transit of Turkmen electric energy in 2023. ///nCa, 28 December 2022