On the sidelines of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, the interior ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan held a meeting. According to reports, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Ahmetjanov highly appreciated the development of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation in an atmosphere of mutual trust and friendship. “We find…



Login Join Now This content is for Half Yearly Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Quarterly Subscription, and Yearly Subscription members only.