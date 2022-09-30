Astana prepares for tough schedule of high events in mid-October

The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan announced the schedule of high-level events to be held in Astana in mid-October.
They include:
- 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) – on 13 October
- CIS Council of Heads of State Summit – on 14 October
- Central Asia – Russia Summit – on 14 October.
Earlier it was reported that the Turkmen delegation will take part in the above-mentioned summits. These issues were discussed in early September during the working visit of the deputy foreign minister Turkmenistan to Astana. ///nCa, 29 September 2022