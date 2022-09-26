TAPI Steering Committee to meet soon in Ashgabat

The CEO of the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) Muhammadmyrat Amanov and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Afghanistan Hoja Ovezov met recently with Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreed measures of the TAPI project between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan and the beginning of the project, the office of Deputy PM for economic affairs said in a press release.

The Deputy PM for Economic Affairs described the current situation in Afghanistan as a favorable opportunity and stated that Afghanistan is completely ready to begin the TAPI project and is committed to any form of cooperation in this area.

The CEO of the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL), thanked Baradar Akhund, who is leading the Afghanistan side in the TAPI Project Steering Committee.

He further stated that Ashgabat will host the TAPI project’s steering committee meeting at the state level in the near future.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline will be a 1,814km transnational gas pipeline running across four countries.

A special-purpose consortium known as the TAPI Pipeline Company (TPCL) was set up in November 2014 by Turkmengaz (majority stakeholder with 85% interest), Afghan Gas Enterprise (5%), Inter State Gas Systems (5%), and GAIL (5%) to implement the project. ///nCa, 26 September 2022