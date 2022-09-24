President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered a keynote speech at the Dovlet Maslahaty

Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the National Assembly (Dovlet Maslahaty) meeting

(Ashgabat, 23 September 2022)

Dear friends! Dear compatriots!

Today, in the days of the solemn celebration of the 31st anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, we are holding a Dovlet Maslahaty, the agenda of which includes topical issues of further increasing the dynamics of the country’s development in the political, economic and socio-cultural aspects.

At the same time, at the Maslahat, we will have to determine a set of tasks aimed at consistently strengthening the democratic, legal and secular foundations of the Motherland, increasing its international prestige, as well as consider the priorities of our domestic and foreign policy, and make important decisions.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Speaking from this high rostrum, first of all, I sincerely congratulate you and your native people on the Independence Day of Turkmenistan!

I wish you and all the courageous people of our country good health, a prosperous and happy life, great success in your work for the sake of further prosperity of the sovereign Motherland!

Dear Maslahat participants!

In 2022, Turkmenistan entered a new era of independent development that spans the following decades.

We are solving long-term, modern and ambitious tasks aimed at increasing the economic potential of our country, employment and living standards of compatriots, and the development of human capital.

Constantly adhering to the principles of neutrality, twice recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, we are increasing the authority of the Turkmen State on the world stage.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Independence has strengthened in the hearts of Turkmen citizens an unbreakable love for the Fatherland, faith in its strength, power and future, as well as the desire to build and create in the name of progress.

All our great deeds are conditioned by love for our homeland.

With selfless work we magnify our Motherland.

Of course, love for the Motherland and the people implies great responsibility. Therefore, filled with a sense of patriotism, energy and inspiration, we will progressively strengthen the foundations of our independence and neutrality.

Following a peaceful policy, we will continue to build relations of friendship and brotherhood with the peoples and countries of the planet.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Progress is the main goal of our strategy, guided by which we manage to successfully carry out socio-political and socio-economic transformations regardless of the global political, economic and financial conjuncture.

In this context, first of all, every effort is being made to maintain stable socio-economic development, modernize the national economy and further strengthen the country’s position in the world.

This is clearly evidenced by the comprehensive measures implemented in all spheres of the economy and public life in accordance with the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052” and “Program of the President of Turkmenistan on socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028”, and the remarkable results achieved in this direction.

Dear Maslahat participants!

75-80 % of the State budget expenditures are directed to the social sphere – financing of health and education systems, culture, housing and communal services, increasing wages, pensions, state benefits, student payments, as well as the implementation of projects in this area.

We provide additional social benefits to special categories of citizens, veterans, people with disabilities and children who have lost parental care.

The protection of persons’ constitutional rights to employment and work, as well as measures to prevent unemployment, make up a special focus of governmental policy. In this context, we are creating additional jobs, optimizing the employment system.

There is also a fair pricing policy regulating the cost of socially significant goods and services.

Priority is given to increasing the incomes of the population, coordinating the growth rates of labor productivity and wages, ensuring the established volume of investments in the social sphere.

The key indicators of the nation’s socioeconomic development show that the primary objective of our state policy is to care for people, which contributes to the expansion of Turkmenistan’s authority and assures a high degree of social protection for its population.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Within the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations at the national level, the necessary measures are being taken based on the interests of present and future generations.

The population of our country is provided with affordable and high-quality medical and educational services.

Effective work is being carried out to adapt to climate change and mtigate its impact. The progressive dynamics of the development of the Motherland is also evidenced by the high assessment of leading international organizations.

The intensification of cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized structures is a key vector of our foreign policy strategy. In this regard, we have accumulated unprecedented experience in the history of international relations and diplomacy. Only this year, a number of documents were adopted at the plenary sessions of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan. In addition, this year our country was elected a member of the UN Commission on International Trade Rights for the period 2022-2028. Turkmenistan has also gained the status of an “acceding country” to the World Trade Organization. This will strengthen the position of our Motherland in the field of foreign trade, enhance its international image as a reliable and responsible partner, attract foreign investment, as well as expand fruitful cooperation with the WTO.

In September of this year, which is held under the motto “The Age of the People with Arkadag” and coincides with the significant date – the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s membership in the UN, the 77th session of the UN General Assembly is being held, at which priority positions of Turkmenistan for achieving great goals will be announced. They contain a call for joint solution of urgent tasks, strengthening of universal peace and security.

The Turkmen State strives to successfully implement these measures and considers dialogue on various issues as part of relations and common actions based on multilateralism, constructivism and equality, and as a factor in achieving peace and security on the planet. In this regard, promoting the philosophy of trust–based dialogue in international relations, following the principle of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, our country plans to put forward new initiatives.

Turkmenistan has accumulated solid experience in establishing balanced interaction with countries and leading associations of the world and developing completely new effective ways and mechanisms of international cooperation.

Dear Maslahat participants!

The difficult circumstances caused by the financial and economic crisis of recent decades and the coronavirus pandemic have had a negative impact on the dynamics of the global economy and the activities of international financial markets. In order to prevent their potential impact on our economy, as well as the formation of the investment and business climate, increase productivity and competitiveness of the national economic complex, systematic measures have been taken.

These measures have yielded positive results. Thanks to the deeply thought-out and scientifically grounded state strategy of the Hero-Arkadag, during this difficult time, it was possible to ensure dynamic indicators of the state’s progress, financial and social stability, as well as to continue the industrial and innovative course of development, effectively use the resource, mineral and human potential.

Within the framework of this strategy, the economic base of the country has been significantly strengthened, the volume of investments in priority sectors of the national economy has increased, comprehensive measures aimed at the development of the industrial, industrial and social sectors, rationalization of the use of natural resources have been implemented. Along with this, loans were successfully granted to public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs for the purchase of production and infrastructure resources, the development of agriculture, as well as to citizens for consumer purposes. As a result, the welfare and standard of living of the population have consistently increased.

In this context, in the period 2011-2021, the total volume of loans invested in the economy increased from 17.2 billion manats to 106 billion manats. At the expense of these credit funds, new high-tech production facilities have been built in Ashgabat and the regions, modern social, transport, communication and engineering infrastructure has been created.

Taking into account the increase in demography, the growth of urbanization and our trend to expand industrial enterprises and zones, we must adopt a program for the development of urban development activities in the future.

At the same time, in the coming period we will transform the engineering systems of the regions by laying a network of water pipes and drains, construction of sewage treatment plants, modern highways, gas and electricity supply lines. Thus, by successfully implementing urban development projects, we will ensure a high level of social development.

Dear Maslahat participants!

The high milestones in socio-economic development achieved thanks to the inspired and selfless work of our native people have created the basis for new achievements. Therefore, in 2022-2028, the State budget funds will be used to ensure the main directions of socio-economic growth and innovative development of the economy. A significant part of the State Budget, as before, will be used to finance the social sphere.

In the next seven years, we will significantly strengthen the country’s production potential, having mastered investments worth more than 278.9 billion manats. During this period, wages will be increased by 1.8 times. In addition, about 30,000 additional jobs will appear in the sectors of the economy, the total area of housing per capita will increase by 102.2 percent, 40 preschool institutions, 54 secondary schools, 4 institutions of higher professional education, 10 modern hospitals, 7 cultural centers, as well as over 500 industrial and social facilities will be built.

In accordance with our main motto “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is a state only with the people!”, which is a continuation of the principle of the Hero-Arkadag “The state is for man!”, all this work is primarily aimed at improving the well–being of the native people and the progressive build-up of Motherland’s power.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Guided by the experience of forming an effective and stable tax system, we will pursue a flexible tax policy as an important mechanism for maintaining the competitiveness of the country’s economy, as well as create favorable conditions for ensuring reliable exports of national goods and services and imports. In the coming years, free economic zones with a special taxation procedure and a secondary securities market will be organized, stock exchanges will be activated, this will expand the country’s financial markets.

By successfully implementing national programs, we will significantly improve the national monetary system. As defined in the Program, in the next seven years, the activities of the financial market will be significantly modernized, the range of banking services will be increased. In addition, targeted measures will be taken to develop the securities and financial instruments market and expand the insurance system.

In order to improve the social and living conditions of the population, it is planned to regularly increase the volume of preferential mortgage loans provided for the purchase of comfortable housing, and consumer lending, as well as improve banking and financial services.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Today, the geostrategic transformation of the world economy is taking place, human capabilities are expanding, scientific and technological development is accelerating, innovative financial centers are emerging.

Turkmenistan is an attractive country from the point of view of investments. A lot of work has been done to activate domestic and foreign investment activities, strengthen economic potential and ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the regions. According to international ratings, the initiatives of our country aimed at creating a favorable investment climate were highly appreciated. The successful implementation of the investment policy is clearly evidenced by the unique industrial giants on a global and regional scale, innovative production complexes and new promising industries.

In order to maintain high rates of economic growth, the process of development of regions and spheres of the economy is carried out with a focus on the future.

We will continue to cooperate with international financial institutions, in particular, we will gradually improve the mechanisms for attracting foreign investment in order to support entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized businesses, and financing domestic producers.

Special attention will be paid to financing competitive, technological, resource- and energy-saving, environmentally friendly electronic industries.

We are significantly stepping up cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Dear Maslahat participants!

We have achieved remarkable success in creating innovative productions that are competitive in the domestic and global markets.

Thanks to the production of industrial products and branded textile goods, we consistently enhance our country’s position in regional and global markets and enter new ones.

In this regard, we must attach great importance to strengthening competitiveness in the domestic and foreign markets of products and services of enterprises of our country – both operating and under construction. To this end, we will develop a commercial and trade strategy of Turkmenistan for the near future. The necessary measures should be taken for Turkmenistan to become a member of the World Trade Organization. This will open up new opportunities for attracting foreign investment into the national economy, creating additional jobs and developing the infrastructure of industries.

Dear Maslahat participants!

It is necessary to systematically continue the work aimed at protecting and recognizing abroad and internationally the results of scientific and intellectual activity of innovative enterprises and institutions created in the country, as well as our scientists.

This is our key task, and therefore the systematic study of the demand for country’s goods and services on the world market, developments and industrial designs, as well as the preparation of an appropriate state strategy are relevant. Based on this, the leadership of the commercial and industrial complex and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan should prioritize issues related to the creation of specialized marketing services.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Recently, we have been presenting the industrial and intellectual potential of the Motherland to the whole world through forums, exhibitions, fairs and symposiums, including virtual screenings. The achievements of our country were highly appreciated at the World Exhibitions (EXPO) in Shanghai, Yosu, Milan, Antalya, Astana, Dubai. This, in turn, confirms the need for new, modern mechanisms and models of international cooperation.

In this context, it is of great importance to implement measures aimed at expanding partnership with the International Bureau of Exhibitions, as well as increasing participation in exhibitions and fairs held abroad with national products, services and industrial designs.

It is necessary to significantly scale up the work on organizing meetings of intergovernmental commissions, business forums, national exhibitions in foreign countries during our foreign visits, popularizing the economic potential and investment opportunities of the Motherland. In this aspect, we consider the development of the Exhibition Strategy of Turkmenistan to be one of the important tasks.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Thanks to the advanced scientific and technical achievements, the incorporation of the best world practice, gratifying results have been achieved in the development of the agro-industrial complex and ensuring food abundance.

In accordance with the National Rural Program, new villages and settlements, modern livestock complexes and elevators, greenhouses, food production enterprises, large cold storage facilities and water treatment facilities have been built in the regions.

Positive experience has been gained in equipping agriculture with high-performance modern machinery and equipment, grain and cotton harvesters from leading world manufacturers. With the construction of a chemical plant for the production of phosphorous fertilizers in Turkmenabat, the Tejenkarbamid and Marykarbamid plants, the Maryazot and Garabogazsulfat production associations, the Garlyk potash mining complex, a reliable base has been created to supply the agricultural sector with high-quality mineral fertilizers and chemical products. The role of the private sector in the development of grain, cotton, vegetable growing, horticulture, animal husbandry and poultry farming has been strengthened.

This year, in our sovereign state grain growers harvested over about 1.5 million tons of grain. These excellent results are a worthy gift of our hardworking farmers for the glorious Independence Day of the country.

Today, more than 60 textile enterprises produce various types of cotton and combined yarns, fleecy and denim fabrics, ready-made clothing, handmade carpets of wonderful quality, which are sold on the world market.

Currently, within the framework of the National Rural Program, we are implementing a new stage of reforms. In accordance with the tasks outlined in the Program, we are carrying out work aimed at radically improving the standard of living of the population of the provinces.

An analytical platform will be created in the agro-industrial complex for the digital base of the land cadastre and forecasting climate change risks.

Smart technologies, including precision seeders, will be introduced in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry. Based on the strategic goals of our country, research institutions will also form a basis for the science-based development of agriculture – increasing livestock and poultry, expanding breeding activities in accordance with evidence-based methods, fostering yields, and introducing water–saving technologies.

Maintaining the cleanliness of the environment, careful approach and rational use of natural resources, systematic introduction of environmentally friendly technologies into production are priorities of state policy. Programmatic measures are being taken to transform the Motherland into a flourishing land, enrich its flora and fauna, and preserve the beauty of nature.

Dear Maslahat participants!

The fourth industrial revolution, which implies a global combination of physical, digital and biotechnologies, requires new ideas, the creation of innovative industries.

In this regard, thanks to the far-sighted and large-scale initiative of the Hero-Arkadag, an electronic industry has been created in our country, which has become a new and at the same time intensively developing sphere of the national economy.

Currently, Turkmenistan supplies competitive smart TVs, laptops, tablets, monoblocks, computers with touch monitors to the world market. In this regard, the establishment of new businesses for the production of communication, industrial and automotive electronics, medical and computer equipment, and electronic goods with the involvement of research institutes of the Academy of Sciences and higher educational institutions is one of the key factors for further development.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Today, optimal legal, economic, financial and social conditions have been created for the well-coordinated and effective development of small and medium-sized businesses, support for private initiative.

The private sector has a big role to play in solving the tasks we face in producing high-quality and competitive products, ensuring food abundance, building industrial enterprises, modern shopping centers and villages.

The activities of individual enterprises of the country in the production of competitive import–substituting and export-oriented high-quality products, the implementation of major projects, in particular, the construction of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway and the new modern administrative center of the Akhal province, deserve special mention.

We must create a system that encourages the activation of trade and commodity turnover as well as an increase in tax revenues by offering tax preferences to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who create jobs for themselves and are involved in small-scale production and maintenance, by registering and licensing them on a preferential basis. In this context, it is necessary to ensure a significant increase in the scale and number of small and medium-sized enterprises.

To achieve these goals, along with the introduction and development of the digital economy, the state authorities and administrations, the governorates of the provinces and the city of Ashgabat should intensify the transition to a Single Window service system for enterprises, institutions and individual entrepreneurs. In this regard, it is necessary to switch all participants in this activity to the digital system, to establish and ensure the coordinated functioning of electronic document management.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Turkmenistan is one of the countries in the world that fully meets its fuel and electricity demand at the expense of its own resources, a significant part of which it exports.

Adhering to a very responsible approach to the effective realization of the colossal energy potential in the national interests and for the benefit of all mankind, our country is taking concrete steps in this direction. One of the key vectors of the energy strategy of Turkmenistan, which ranks fourth on the planet in terms of gas reserves, is the diversification of natural gas supplies to world markets, as clearly evidenced by the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of Resolutions on reliable and stable transit of energy carriers.

In recent years, we have built huge enterprises – a polymer plant in Kiyanli, a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas and a glass factory in the Akhal province. By strengthening the position of the national economy in the world market, we ensured the additional income in foreign currency.

Along with this, we plan to build new gas chemical complexes in the provinces of the country.

We are also increasing the volume of oil and gas production, jointly with foreign partners we are developing fields in the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea, we are building the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline. This new energy bridge will allow not only long-term supply of natural gas to major countries of South Asia, but also give a powerful impetus to socio-economic development, strengthening business cooperation and peace throughout the region.

Dear Maslahat participants!

The energy industry is one of the key sectors of the national economy. As a result of the far-sighted initiatives of the Hero-Arkadag, gas turbine power plants were built, power transmission lines were laid, which turned Turkmenistan into an electricity exporting country.

Effective cooperation has been established with leading countries, specialized international organizations, including the International Energy Charter, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency. On our initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Resolution “Reliable and stable transit of energy carriers and its role in ensuring sustainable development and international cooperation”, which became the triumph of Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy on the world stage.

We are carrying out comprehensive work aimed at further modernization of the energy sector and active integration of our country into the world energy system, the construction of a solar and wind power generation station in the Serdar district of the Balkan province, an internal power ring and a power transmission line along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route continues.

The opening of an Energy Equipment Repair and Service Center in Ashgabat paves the way for the energy sector’s diversification. At the state level, special attention is paid to the issues of modernization of its material and technical base and the active introduction of innovative technologies into this industry.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Today we are significantly deepening reforms in the construction and industrial sector, increasing its production potential, significantly expanding the share of the private sector to build up the capacity of the construction industry, increasing exports of high-quality goods – cement, facing stones, wall materials, aerated concrete blocks, expanded clay, kaolin, fencing curbs.

In the near future, with the use of engineering and technical means, the residential area “Ashgabat City” will be built with magnificent objects for various purposes and all amenities for living and recreation.

Soon we will solemnly open the first stage of a new modern administrative center on the territory of the Geoktepe district of the Akhal province.

Caring for a prosperous, peaceful and happy life is always the primary and main goal of state policy. Reforms that ensure the strengthening of the power of the state and the progress of society, as well as projects that contribute to the multiplication of the glory of Turkmenistan as a harmonious developing country, serve to achieve a great goal – the happiness of the people and the great future of the Motherland.

Along with the introduction of the achievements of world science and modern technologies into production, we pay special attention to the transport and communication sphere as an intensively developing and promising segment of the national economy. The beginning of the transport and logistics strategy we are implementing dates back to antiquity – the Great Silk Road.

Today Turkmenistan carries out transport and transit corridors in the North-South and East–West directions, actively participates in the creation of international transport corridors Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey, Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman–Qatar and TRACECA.

In addition, projects have been implemented for the construction of road and railway bridges across the Amu Darya, international airports in the cities of Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi, Turkmenabat, Kerki, as well as an international seaport in Turkmenbashi. These projects significantly contribute to increasing trade and economic activity in the system of international relations.

In 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2021, four Resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on the development of a sustainable transport system were unanimously adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

In 2016, Turkmenistan hosted the first Global Conference on Sustainable Transport, and this year – the Ministerial Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries.

All this opens up new opportunities for the development and strengthening of international transport and logistics cooperation on a global and regional scale, the creation and expansion of modern transport and transit corridors.

Dear Maslahat participants!

Relying on modern achievements of scientific and technological progress, new technologies and innovations, we have accumulated extensive experience in the development of science, education and culture. We attach great importance to the education of an erudite generation with good health and a broad outlook. Based on the best world practice, we provide young people with ample opportunities to get modern education and engage in scientific and creative activities. We are successfully implementing national programs and concepts in the field of education.

We are also creating all opportunities for the younger generation to receive a high-quality education, become true professionals in their chosen specialty, and be brought up in a high spirit of patriotism and humanism.

We optimize educational activities based on international best practices and national principles, build new educational institutions in cities and villages, improve scientific, theoretical and practical teaching methods, and intensify international cooperation.

At the VII Congress of the Makhtumkuli Youth Organization held on 1 September 2022, a new version of the Law “On State Youth Policy” was adopted.

This document significantly strengthens the legal framework of the youth policy implemented in our country and contributes to the empowerment of young people.

Dear Maslahat participants!

All over the world, science and technology are the basis of progress.

Therefore, we consider the development of the state on the basis of scientific achievements, innovative technologies and best practices as an important direction. In order to increase the efficiency of scientific research in academic, industry institutions and institutions of higher professional education, we will expand the scale of the activities of scientific institutions carried out on a self-financing and contract basis.

Today, research institutes and centers operate under the jurisdiction of higher educational institutions. In this regard, we must determine the directions for the introduction into production of joint research findings of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and young scientists, engineers, technologists and specialists. In this regard, we consider it necessary to develop an appropriate state strategy.

Dear Maslahat participants!

We pay special attention to the development of national culture. Theaters, libraries, museums, Houses of Culture are evidence of the flourishing culture and art of our people.

The new strategy of socio-economic development of the country, the cardinal transformations being carried out require us to realize a new stage of reforms in the fields of science, education and culture.

We consider science, education and cultural diplomacy as an important attribute of state policy. The development of scientific and educational cooperation, the popularization of cultural heritage are the key mechanisms of our scientific, educational and cultural diplomacy. It is necessary to include Ashgabat in the UNESCO Network of Creative Cities, to enter “The Art of breeding Turkmen alabai”, “The Art of Turkmen wool rugs making”, “Turkmen blacksmithing craft”, “Turkmen hound dogs tazy and the art of hunting birds”, “National Turkmen Wrestling Goresh” in the World Heritage List. Entering the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli to the list of glorious dates celebrated at the UNESCO level, the creation of UNESCO chairs in higher educational institutions, the inclusion of a number of secondary schools in the International Network of UNESCO Associated Schools are important tasks facing us.

Dear Maslahat participants!

In the context of the priorities of our state policy, modern clinics and research centers, an Olympic village, multi-profile sports complexes, stadiums were built in the provinces and the capital, and advanced infrastructure was formed. Solid experience has been accumulated in popularizing the principles of a healthy lifestyle in society, activating the physical culture and mass sports movement.

Within the framework of cooperation with the World Health Organization, international certificates have been received.

This year we have solemnly opened multi–specialty hospitals in the administrative center of the western and northern regions – the city of Dashoguz, where we have also commissioned an oncological hospital. We are building an International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, an International Center of Pediatrics and a Dental center in Ashgabat.

Our country, which is a member of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, makes a significant contribution to the development of the international Olympic movement. As a result of the grandiose initiatives of the Hero-Arkadag, the international rally “Amul–Khazar 2018”, an athletics cross and a mass bike marathon along the route of the Great Silk Road, the World Weightlifting Championship were organized, which were held at a high level. The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, in turn, contributed to the triumph of our principles of sport, peace and friendship on the planet.

The winning of the first Olympic medal in the history of Turkmen sports at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was a significant event, testifying to the rise of the authority of independent neutral Turkmenistan in the international sports arena.

Based on the created conditions and innovative opportunities in the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, the Olympic Town, a program has been developed on a scientific basis to prepare the national team of Turkmenistan for the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games and the XVII Summer Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024.

Also, under the coordination of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, specialists of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy and the teaching staff of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports on a comprehensive and scientific basis should study the issues of education of the principles of a healthy lifestyle and the development of physical activity among young people.

I consider it necessary to develop a state strategy on this issue for 2022-2052.

I firmly believe that in the future, as a result of the coordinated establishment of these works, a new generation will be formed capable of demonstrating a magnificent example of real skill, adequately protecting the sporting prestige of our state at international competitions!

Dear Maslahat participants!

Presidential elections were held in Turkmenistan this year. The elections were held in an atmosphere of freedom and justice. Foreign observers who monitored the elections gave them high marks. The main thing is the high assessment given by the Turkmen people to the conduct of the elections. I express my gratitude to my native people for the trust and support they have shown me.

I want to assure the people of Turkmenistan once again that I will do everything possible for the further successful development and future of our country. National legislation is of great importance in this case. I always note that our legislation should correspond to the realities of the time. In this context, in the future, it is necessary to continue improving the electoral system, to introduce into national legislation the practices developed during the elections.

I would like to focus your attention on an extremely important event that will take place in 2023. In particular, a number of similar events will be held next year: We must hold elections of deputies of the Mejlis, members of the provincial, district and city Halk Maslahaty (people’s councils), as well as Gengesh (district counsels). In this regard, we need to start preparing these elections today.

Representatives of the National Parliament play a major role in socio-political activities.

I am firmly convinced that the members of the National Parliament in the future will work fruitfully for the welfare of our people, make a worthy contribution to improving the country’s legislation, explain the norms and principles of laws to the people, promote state policy, and also take an active part in holding the upcoming elections at a high level.

Dear compatriots!

My main goal is to strengthen the foundations of independence and neutrality and confidently lead the country forward to a great future.

I wish you good health, long life, a happy and prosperous life, great success in your work for the sake of the further prosperity of your native Motherland!

Long live the era of Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state!

Long live the independent, permanently neutral Turkmen state!

