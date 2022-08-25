Turkmen women and girls joined launching ceremony of STEM4ALL platform in Central Asia

Participants of the first-ever Women’s Hackathon in Turkmenistan with the support of UNDP in Turkmenistan attended online in the launch of a regional platform called STEM4All, UNDP reports in social nets.

STEM4ALL is a joint platform by UNDP and UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia dedicated to accelerating gender equality and the representation of women and girls in engineering and technology field to meet the demands of the future of work in the region.

STEM4ALL targets a wide audience from women and girls to policy makers and the private sector. It is a virtual, public space for advocacy, research and news to promote gender equality and inclusion in STEM across the region and beyond.

The platform provides free online courses and internship opportunities.

More details on https://stem4alleurasia.org/ ///nCa, 24 August 2022