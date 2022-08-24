New Housing and Social infrastructure facilities to be built in Ashgabat

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov flew by helicopter on Tuesday (23 Aug) around Ashgabat to inspect the progress of construction projects in the city.

The aerial part of the tour included the following project sites:

Medical Advisory Center named after S.A.Niyazov.

Makhtumkuli Fragi Cultural and Park Complex

The palace for orphans “Döwletliler köşgi”, which is currently undergoing modernization

The Academy of Public Service under construction under the President of Turkmenistan

Tashkent Park

Shopping center under construction on Makhtumkuli Avenue

Residential areas in Gurtli and Keshi

During the presentation, organized on the land, DPM Ch.Purchekov, responsible for the construction, industry and energy sectors, reported on the modernization projects of the Main Flag Square in the southern part of the city, the progress of landscaping around the Makhtumkuli Fragi monument, as well as plans for the reconstruction of automobile bridges.

He also briefed on the construction of a park on the western side of Bitarap Turkmenistan avenue. The park zone will accommodate a creative center for children and youth, an indoor pavilion for electronic games, attractions zone, as well as teahouses and restaurants. There will also be various children’s play centers, playgrounds, bike paths.

Another major housing project will be implemented along Gurbansoltan Eje avenue. 18 nine-storey residential buildings, two two-storey shopping malls, a 720-seat school, a 320-seat kindergarten, parking lots and sports fields will be built there.

The Gurtli residential complex will also expand west along Gurbansoltan eje avenue.

At the same time, it is planned to build new comfortable housing on the site of demolished old wooden houses. The sketches of residential buildings proposed for construction along the street of Myati Kosayev were presented to the head of state.

In addition, it was reported about the construction of collector and drainage networks on the territory of the capital to reduce the level of groundwater, sewage drainage and storm flows.

Then the presentation was continued by DPM Amannepesov, responsible for the healthcare sector, science, education, sport.

According to the report, new international medical centers are planned to be built in Ashgabat.

So, in the south of the city, where a number of large medical institutions are located, an International Pediatrics Center for 160 places will be constructed next to the International Center of Neurology and the International Center of Endocrinology and Surgery.

DPM also reported on the plans for the construction of a Dental center in the Keshi residential complex and an International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center with 500 beds in Choganly.

International tenders will soon be announced for these projects.

In addition, a complex of new buildings of the Medical Advisory Center named after S.A.Niyazov, as well as the Educational and Scientific Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after M.Garryev will be built.

In the future, these centers will operate on the basis of the State Medical University and host the postgraduate training courses for doctors.

Along with this, the construction of an International Health and Rehabilitation Center for 400 people is currently underway.

Commenting on the reports, the president noted that the use of the latest technologies and high-quality building materials in the construction works is a mandatory requirement.

The harmonious combination of urban and natural landscapes, the formation of green zones are important factors in ensuring the ecological well-being of the capital, optimal living conditions and full recreation of people, he stressed. ///nCa, 24 August 2022