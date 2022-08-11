Maritime Administration of Turkmenistan has extended the recognition of the Russian Maritime Register for five years

The Maritime Administration (MA) of Turkmenistan has extended the recognition of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) until 2027.

This means that the authority to conduct inspections of vessels under the national flag of Turkmenistan for compliance with international instruments in the field of maritime navigation has been delegated to the Russian Maritime Register for another 5-year period.

For the first time, the Agreement between the MA of Turkmenistan and the RS was concluded on 22 December 1992.

In 2012, the Agreement was revised and regularly prolonged by mutual consent of the parties, as it is an important tool for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the territory of Turkmenistan, the Register operates through its permanent Representative Office, which is located in Turkmenbashi, the largest port on the Caspian coast.

In the region of activity, the RS division provides services for classification and conventional surveys of ships and offshore oil and gas facilities, as well as carries out technical supervision of the manufacture of materials, products and equipment for ships and offshore facilities.

There are more than 40 vessels/marine facilities under the flag of Turkmenistan on the classification and convention register of the RS. They include also automobile and passenger ferries, which today successfully provide communication on the lines between the port of Turkmenbashi and other ports of the Caspian Sea.

Classification Society “Russian Maritime Register of Shipping” is a leading classification society with a worldwide reputation. It traces its history back to 1913. Today, the Russian Maritime Registry operates in all areas of the maritime industry and offers its customers the competent business solutions. RS is recognized by the maritime administrations of 67 flag states. ///Russian Maritime Register, 9 Aug 2022