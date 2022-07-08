PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day 2022

Dear Potential Partners,

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites any registered companies, organization and entrepreneurs to our below event:

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Vendor Open Day 2022

Dates:

Please come to the session according to the below dates for specific field of business

15th July 2022 (Health, Safety, Security and Environment service providers) 16th July 2022 (Maintenance service providers for the following : Mechanical Static, Mechanical Rotating, Electrical, Instrument, Control System & Metering) 18th July 2022 (Pipeline, Inspection and Reliability related service providers) 19th July 2022 (Production and Operation service providers) 20th July 2022 (Logistics and Warehouse service providers) 21st July 2022 (ICT and General Admin service providers)

Time: 0830 hrs – 1230 hrs

Venue: PC(T)SB Kiyanly Plant

Please bring your complete company profile to the venue.

Register your interest by submitting your company profile to this email address: pctsb_registration@petronas.com with heading “PC(T)SB Vendor Day 2022” before 14th July 2022 at 1200hrs .

Admission is free, and each company is limited to two (2) attendees only. ///PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, 8 July 2022