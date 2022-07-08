PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites for Vendor Open Day 2022

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd invites any registered companies, organization and entrepreneurs to our below event:
PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Vendor Open Day 2022
Dates:
Please come to the session according to the below dates for specific field of business
- 15th July 2022 (Health, Safety, Security and Environment service providers)
- 16th July 2022 (Maintenance service providers for the following : Mechanical Static, Mechanical Rotating, Electrical, Instrument, Control System & Metering)
- 18th July 2022 (Pipeline, Inspection and Reliability related service providers)
- 19th July 2022 (Production and Operation service providers)
- 20th July 2022 (Logistics and Warehouse service providers)
- 21st July 2022 (ICT and General Admin service providers)
Time: 0830 hrs – 1230 hrs
Venue: PC(T)SB Kiyanly Plant
Please bring your complete company profile to the venue.
Register your interest by submitting your company profile to this email address: pctsb_registration@petronas.com with heading “PC(T)SB Vendor Day 2022” before 14th July 2022 at 1200hrs.
Admission is free, and each company is limited to two (2) attendees only. ///PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, 8 July 2022