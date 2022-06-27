Iranian, Russian and Kazakhstan leaders to visit Ashgabat for Caspian summit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to travel to Ashgabat on Wednesday, 29 June, to attend a Summit of Caspian Sea littoral states.

According to Iranian media, the president will head a high-level economic delegation to Turkmenistan’s capital.

The press service of Kazakhstani president has already confirmed visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ashgabat.

Earlier, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov also informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend Caspian summit in Ashgabat.

Putin will meet with Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and will congratulate him on his 65th birthday. The Russian leader will hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Iran. ///nCa, 27 June 2022