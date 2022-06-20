New gas facility commissioned in Turkmenistan under the energy partnership with China

A new gas collection station has been commissioned in the Lebap province on Saturday (18 Jun) in a ceremony led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

US$ 280 million dollars-worth project of Gadyn gas-collecting station, located in Farab district, was realized jointly with the Chinese company CNPC.

The facility is designed to collect 5.5 mln cu m of natural gas per day from the fields Kishtivan, Gunbatar Kishtivan, Gadyn, Eljik and Gundogar Eljik on the contractual territory of Bagtyyarlyk. The collected gas will be exported to China.

The station has created 200 new jobs.

Uchaji-Zerger gas pipeline, which will feed natural gas to a 432 MW gas turbine power plant located in the Chardjev district, has been commissioned via a teleconference.

Welcoming the participants of the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted: “The policy of “open doors” is an important basis for the international relations of our neutral state. Based on this, Turkmenistan has established itself in the world as a reliable and responsible partner. This creates conditions for building up the economic potential of the country, helps to address many issues of global importance, allowing us to improve the well-being of our people.”

The export of hydrocarbon resources to foreign markets is a strategic goal of Turkmenistan, which ranks fourth in the world in terms of natural gas reserves, the Turkmen leader said.

Projects in this area contribute to bringing trade and economic cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and other countries to a new level, and the development of interregional ties.

Meaningful progress in the oil and gas sector achieved with Chinese partners, which had a positive impact on the economic growth of both countries, he stressed.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the huge progress in the oil and gas sector achieved with Chinese partners, which had a positive impact on the economic growth of both countries.

Over 334 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been exported from Turkmenistan to China through 1830 km-long Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, exporting 55 bln cu m of gas per year, since its commissioning at the end of 2009, said president.

In the future, it is planned to build another, 4th branch (Line D) to increase the annual supplies to 65 billion cubic meters.

Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng noted that this year marks 15 years since the start of CNPC activities in Turkmenistan.

“A distinctive feature of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector is that it is based on mutual will and full readiness of the parties to further expand traditional cooperation,” the diplomat stressed, noting that for this reason the Turkmen-Chinese cooperation is not affected by international and regional conjuncture and other external factors.

Turkmenistan is one of the major energy powers on the planet, and China is a country with a huge interest in Turkmen gas, he added, noting the broad prospects for further development of interstate dialogue.

The ambassador expressed high country’s readiness to carry out the necessary work to discuss long-term prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The president of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Hou Qijun stated that there are plans to boost the gas production in the contractual territory of Bagtyyarlyk and thereby bring bilateral cooperation in the field of energy to a new higher level. The Production Sharing Agreement on the contractual territory of Bagtyyarlyk and the Contract on the purchase and sale of natural gas between the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and CNPC were signed in 2007.

Turkmenistan possesses huge reserves of natural gas, and China has a promising market. Thus, mutually beneficial bilateral gas cooperation can be described as complementary, Hou Qijun said.

For China, Turkmenistan is a reliable, major supplier of gas, and China is a key partner in energy trade for Turkmenistan, he stressed.

It was noted that early this year, new agreements outlining new areas of joint activities were reached.

In this context, with the development of the second stage of the Galkynysh gas field, steps are being taken to accelerate the pace of construction of the fourth line of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline.

In the future, we will make every effort for sustainable long-term cooperation in the gas sector and cooperation in all other areas, assured the head of CNPC.

Then a video was shown that highlighted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in the fuel and energy sector, as well as the importance of the new Gadyn gas collection station.

***

The Gadyn gas collection station is part of the project for the construction of ground installations in the western block of the contractual territory of Bagtyyarlyk.

This project was launched in September 2021. The contract for the design and construction of turnkey onshore facilities was signed with CNPC’s subsidiary company China Petroleum Engineering and Construction (CPECC) in June last year.

Within the framework of the two-year project, six fields will be put into operation – Gadyn, Northern Gadyn, Iljik, Eastern Iljik, Kishtuvan and Western Kishtuvan. In total, 22 wells, four gas collection stations, pipelines and other facilities will be constructed. The total design capacity of the project is 1.815 billion cubic meters of gas per year.///nCa, 19 June 2022, (photo source – TDH, screenshots from Turkmen TV)