Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Lebap Province

Chairman of the upper house of parliament Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a working trip to the Lebap province on Thursday, 9 Jun.

During the trip, Arkadag visited a multidisciplinary hospital in Turkmenabad, met with students and teachers of Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute, walked around the city market and the Turkmenabat–Farab automobile bridge across the Amu Darya River.

During his visit to the hospital, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talked with young patients and their parents. He handed gifts to the children. As Arkadag said, the government will continue to keep in focus the solution of issues related to the health of children receiving therapeutic care in hospitals.

At the hospital he met with the deputy healthcare minister A.Germanov, as well as the chief physician of the Turkmenabat Multidisciplinary hospital S.Yusupov and the executive director of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship Rejep Bazarov.

The mode of operation of departments, use of digital diagnostic technologies, and improving the professionalism of hospital staff were discussed.

The chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted that the multidisciplinary hospital of the Lebap province is focused on providing medical care to residents of this region and the Afghan people. Our country has always been and will remain committed to the policy of good neighborliness with Afghanistan, providing effective support to the fraternal people, including in the field of healthcare, he stressed.

Arkadag instructed the executive director of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship to explore the opportunities for allocating funds from the Fund for the purchase of necessary equipment for clinics.

Then Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with students and teachers of the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi.

The meeting exchanged views on the ways of further development of pedagogical science, the introduction of a digital system into the educational process, as well as on the training of qualified specialists for the national education sector.

The youth policy pursued is aimed at creating the most favorable conditions for the formation, development and personal growth of the younger generation of Turkmen citizens, expanding opportunities for the maximum realization of their intellectual, creative and spiritual potential in the interests of society and the state, Arkadag underlined.

He noted the importance of learning foreign languages and the introduction of digital technologies in the field of education.

People’s writer of Turkmenistan Gozel Shagulyeva and statesman, diplomat Chinar Rustemova graduated from this university.

Arkadag proposed to open a special room at the Institute, which will store collection of various materials about their life. He also proposed to open a digital photo studio and an electronic library.

He also drew attention to the fact that school graduates cannot enroll in higher education institutions in the first year. In this regard, Arkadag announced an initiative on providing assistance in finding employment for young people and attracting them to entrepreneurship.

Then, Arkadag headed to the city bazaar. He asked sellers about the range of food products, in particular, fruits and vegetables, melons, meat products.

He also visited Turkmenabat–Farab automobile bridge across the Amu Daryya and met there with the governor of Lebap province. Arkadag discussed with him the issues of water supply in the region, including agricultural areas.///nCa, 10 June 2022