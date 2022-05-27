The international mission representing the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) arrived in Turkmenistan to conduct the Global Assessment of the National Statistical System of Turkmenistan.

The aim of the Global Assessment is to provide an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the institutional, organizational and technical capacity of the national statistical office to produce official statistics that comply with international and European guidelines and recommendations, including the United Nations Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics (FPs) and the European Statistics Code of Practice (CoP).

Within the week the experts had a series of meetings with State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, statistical units of the line ministries and media where they discussed national legislation, institutional framework, organizational structure of the national statistical system, covering also the issues of methodology, quality, IT, statistical production and dissemination. Besides, the mission met with representatives of local and regional offices of international organisations to discuss the role of statistics in monitoring capacity building programmes and ongoing and planned technical cooperation projects in the field of statistics.

The mission experts will provide the final report with detailed recommendations for the sustainable development of national statistical systems that, ideally, are incorporated into statistical capacity-building programmes and strategies (e.g. Master Plans or National Strategies for the Development of Statistics). These strategies will be recommended for operationalization through annual statistical work programmes to be implemented by Turkmenistan with support of the international community. ///UN Turkmenistan, 27 May