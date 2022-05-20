Railway and intercity bus services partially resumed in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Starting from 20 May 2022, passenger trains will resume in Turkmenistan on the routes of Ashgabat – Turkmenbashi (19:30 – 6:30) and Turkmenbashi – Ashgabat (19:00 – 6:40), on a daily basis, reported the agency “Turkmen Railways”.

Train on Ashgabat–Dashoguz route will be carried out twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays (18:30– 5:50), and return trip – on Thursdays and Mondays (20:10-7:00).

Also, the route from Turkmenabat to Turkmenbashi will be launched – every Thursday and Sunday (11:20– 10:20), and return trip – on Fridays and Mondays (15:10-14:20).

Tickets can be purchased online on the website of the agency of railway transport of Turkmenistan. https://railway.gov.tm/

Also, the bus route Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat will resume from 20 May. ///nCa, May 20, 2022

