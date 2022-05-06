UNDP supports raising awareness about the report of the Ombudsperson`s Office for 2021

Ashgabat, 4 May 2022: UNDP and the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan convened a workshop in a hybrid format on the activities of national human rights institutions in the preparation of reports on human rights. The event gathered representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prosecutor`s Office, Judicial system, and other ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan, as well as civil society organizations from Akhal, Mary, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap velayats, and Ashgabat city.

The purpose of today’s seminar is to raise awareness about the report of the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan on human rights for 2021 and to discuss furthermore effective interaction of the Ombudsperson`s Office with representatives of law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, various ministries, and departments, as well as public associations and civil society organizations in Turkmenistan.

“I would especially like to emphasize that the human rights are at the center of attention of the United Nations, and the national human rights institutions are the key mechanisms through which human rights are promoted and respected,”- said Rovshen Nurmuhammedov, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.“

In this way, the Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan acts as a bridge between civil society and the state, as well as between the national and international human rights mechanisms.

***

The activity is organized in the framework of the project: “Strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office of Turkmenistan” implemented jointly by the UNDP in Turkmenistan and the Ombudsperson’s Office in Turkmenistan.

The Project aims to improve the system of protection, promotion, and implementation of human rights in Turkmenistan by reforming national legislation in accordance with the human rights international obligations of Turkmenistan and increasing the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson's Office.