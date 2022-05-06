Turkmenistan to prepare seven-year development plan for armed forces and law enforcement agencies – prosecutor general reports on cases of corruption in trade sector

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, chaired a meeting of the state security council on Thursday, 5 May 2022.

The heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies presented reports on the performance for the period Jan-Apr 2022.

The president underlined the need for organizing the activities of military and law enforcement agencies at a more modern level, developing these structures based on world best practices. He called for the preparation of draft seven-year plans for the development of armed forces and law enforcement agencies for 2022-2028. He said that the proposed plan should be submitted for discussion and approval as early as possible.

The Prosecutor General B. Atdaev reported on the results of the routine audit of the structures under the ministry of trade and foreign economic relations. He said that 12 employees of the ministry, working in the trade management bodies at the local level in the Ahal province and the capital Ashgabat, and the floor staff of some government-owned shops were caught in the cases of corruption and black marketing of some items including the wheat flour and cottonseed oil.

His report was accompanied by the video report of the guilty employees confessing to their crimes. They have been handed prison sentences of 8 to 20 years. The cash, vehicles, and under-construction houses confiscated during the raids were also shown in the TV footage.

After listening to the report the president asked the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies to further strengthen the ongoing work to identify corruption and bribery, their prevention and elimination of consequences, as well as to bring the perpetrators to justice. We will never turn a blind eye to criminals trying to get rich dishonestly, encroaching on the property of the people and the state, he said.

He said that measures should be taken to ensure stability and security in the country, further strengthen public administration, as well as increase the integrity of civil servants.

In order to intensify work to combat corruption and bribery, prosecutors, courts and justice institutions should develop proposals for improving national legislation and submit them in the prescribed manner, he said.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the property and money of criminals acquired dishonestly would be seized in favor of the state and used for the construction of social facilities. In this context, the Secretary of the State Security Council, the Minister of Defense was instructed to ensure that the relevant military and law enforcement agencies control the targeted use of property and money confiscated in favor of the state. /// nCa, 6 May 2022