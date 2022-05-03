Eid-al-Fitr widely celebrated in Turkmenistan

The people of Turkmenistan celebrated Eid-al-Fitr (Oraza Bayram) on Monday, 2 May 2022, with prayers, festivities, and warm hospitality among relatives and friends.

Eid prayers were offered in all the mosques of Turkmenistan, complying with the social distancing guidelines.

Before the start of the prayers, the Imams read some passages from the latest book of ArkadagGB (Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the former president of Turkmenistan and currently the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty). The book is titled Ömrümin manysy (“The Meaning of My Life”).

ArkadagGB and his grandchildren visited the Ashgabat Trade, Entertainment and Business Center which offers plenty of choices of entertainment and food for the children. /// nCa, 3 May 2022