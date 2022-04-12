How much electricity has Kyrgyzstan imported from Turkmenistan?

News Central Asia (nCa)

In February 2022, Turkmenistan exported 94.313 million kWh of electricity to Kyrgyzstan, said the monthly report of the JSC “Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center”.

In August 2021, Kyrgyzstan began purchasing Turkmen electricity. Since that time, the following volumes of energy exports have been recorded:

As the Kyrgyz media reported earlier with reference to the Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev, Turkmen gas purchased by Kyrgyzstan is used to generate electricity in Uzbekistan’s thermal power plants, with further supplies to Kyrgyzstan. /// nCa, 12 April 2022

