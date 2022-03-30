Italian Design Day – VI Edition was held on March 23rd and 24th, 2022 in Ashgabat

The Day of Italian design 2022 was marked in Ashgabat with a series of presentations on the theme of Re-Generation – Design and new technologies for a sustainable future which were held in the format of a video conference.

The event was organized by the Italian Embassy in Turkmenistan with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The event was attended by the students of the Turkmen State University Magtymguly, the Turkmen National Institute of World languages Azady and the Turkmen State Academy of Fine Arts. The speaker was the Italian Architect Chiara Moretti, who graduated from the University of Florence with a project on the “informal city” where she investigated the theme of sustainable architecture.

The theme of this year highlights one of the current challenges that design is facing: promoting a transition of lifestyles that combines functionality and well-being with sustainability and reduced environmental impact, re-generating, – in ideas and in practice – objects and spaces.

Today, reusing, mending, renewing and recycling existing materials and products is a parallel need with the development of new ones.

The goal of this event was to share the experiences on how to conceive new products and new processes based on sustainable technologies that based on the concept of circular economy. /// nCa, 30 March 2022 (in cooperation with Italian Embassy Ashgabat)