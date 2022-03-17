TIIF 2022: Over 1.5 thousand participants, 50 world-class speakers, 30 thematic events

On March 24-26, Tashkent will host the First Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF).

According to Uzbekistan MIFT, the forum will be attended by representatives of business and political circles from around the world. Over 1.5 thousand people from 56 countries have applied so far, including foreign media representatives.

The forum will become an important event on the international agenda. The business program is full of panel sessions, thematic and roundtable discussions, which will reveal the investment, trade, industrial, transport and transit potential of Uzbekistan and the countries of the region, announce further steps to implement socio-economic reforms, outline the government’s priorities for the strategic development of the country, stimulating the private sector, strengthening international relations.

Presentations will reveal the investment and trade opportunities of various industries and regions of Uzbekistan, the prospects for the development of the financial market, measures to modernize and digitalize the domestic industry, liberalize trade and integrate the country into regional and international markets.

The forum will also become an ideal platform for holding G2G, G2B and B2B meetings to discuss the prospects and practical aspects of further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of common projects and initiatives.

The events of the Forum will be broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx7K-H57jEeBloro7YH7bNQ/featured Facebook instagramming), as well as on the information resources of the MIFT on the social networks Facebook and Instagram. Any viewer from anywhere in the world with Internet access will be able to join the broadcast.

Registration for participation in the forum is available on the website http://www.iift.uz until March 20 inclusive.

///Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan, 17 March 2022