Turkmenistan – Presidential candidate DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov speaks to media – complete transcript

Elvira Kadyrova

The presidential elections were held in Turkmenistan were held on 12 March 2022. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, one of the candidates, spoke to the media after casting his vote.

Here is the complete transcript of questions and answers:

Leyla Turayanova, ITAR-TASS, Russia (question and answer in Russian): Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich, please tell us about your plans in the field of foreign policy if you win the elections.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Thank you very much for your question.

As you know, the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the status of permanent neutrality, which has been recognized by the United Nations twice. Turkmenistan’s neutral status makes it possible to develop full-fledged relations with all states, both in the region and outside the region. Turkmenistan pursues a peaceful foreign policy, therefore, the expansion and strengthening of friendly good-neighborly relations is one of the fundamentals of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

Also, one of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the development and strengthening of partnership with international organizations, primarily with the UN. I also would like to note that on 11 February 2022, at the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, the national program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan for the next 30 years was adopted and according to this national program, Turkmenistan will build its foreign policy on the basis of five directions – ensuring security and stability, promoting the neutral status of our country in the international arena, diversification of foreign economic relations, promotion of stable development and humanization of international relations. And if I am given great confidence, I will continue the neutral foreign policy of our country.

Rumeisa Chodar, TRT World, Turkey (question and answer in English): In Turkmenistan, great attention is paid to the work on development of entrepreneurship. So, can you please tell us about the future goals in cooperating enterprises involved in import substitution industries in your country. Thank you.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Thank you for your question. Turkmenistan pays special attention to the development of private sector. Today our country successfully implements the state program for supporting national private sector.

Also, our government provides financial assistance, public infrastructure and facilities for the private sector. And I’d like to mention that the business union of Turkmenistan was created in 2008. The members of this unions are working trade and services, agriculture, construction transport and industrial sectors. We create new work places, produce high-quality products. And I am going to support the private of our national economy. Thank you very much.

“Turkmenistan” newspaper, Turkmenistan (question and answer in Turkmen): If you are elected to the highest state post, what measures will be taken to develop and modernize the digital system in the country?

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: In Turkmenistan, under the leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, program work is being carried out to develop the digital system. Turkmenistan has also adopted the “Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025” and the “State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025”.

As a result of the large-scale implementation of the digital system in the country, the welfare and standard of living of our people will significantly increase.

At a recent meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh, the National Program for the socio-economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052 was adopted, which pays much attention to the development of the digital system in our country.

“Nesil” newspaper, Turkmenistan (question and answer in Turkmen): If you are elected to the highest state post, what efforts will be made to attract young people to scientific activities?

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Our country takes care of the younger generation at the highest level. The main essence of the state policy in this direction is to increase the sense of pride among young people for our Motherland, people and history, the desire to gain knowledge and comprehension of sciences. Along with this, it provides for the adoption of measures aimed at the development of new technologies by young people, obtaining modern education, as well as patriotic education of young Turkmen citizens, instilling in them a sense of responsibility for the fate of the Motherland.

In order to successfully implement the youth policy, a corresponding State program for 2021-2025 has been adopted.

In addition, the National Program of Socio-economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052, approved at the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh, attaches special importance to its further development.

If the people express great confidence, let me assure you that the initiatives started by the President of the country will continue. /// nCa, 14 March 2022