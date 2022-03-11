Turkmenistan – all set for presidential elections – new president takes oath on 19 March 2022

Presidential elections in Turkmenistan will take place tomorrow (12 March 2022). President Berdimuhamedov conducted an online joint meeting of the cabinet of ministers and the state security council on Thursday, 10 March 2022, to review the state of readiness.

The heads of branches presented their reports and the president added his comments with an eye on the detail.

Here is the gist of the proceedings of the joint meeting of the cabinet of ministers and the state security council:

The candidates were given equal opportunity to convey their message to the voters, mainly through the print and electronic media of Turkmenistan.

Both the chambers of the Milli Gengesh (National Council) – the Mejlis (parliament) and the Halk Maslahaty – played active part in the preparation and facilitation of the elections.

The expenses for the campaign by the candidates and the holding of elections including the printing of the ballot papers, the establishment of the polling stations, the other organizational and material expenses were covered from the state budget of Turkmenistan. The media coverage and the stay of the foreign observers and media is also covered by the state.

The oil and gas sector has arranged polling facilities for about 7000 of its employees who cannot leave their place of work on the election day to cast their vote.

The agricultural complex has established 19 polling points for the agro-industrial workers who cannot go to the polling stations for casting the vote.

The construction and energy sector has set up 10 polling stations for the workers who cannot leave their project sites or facilities of crucial importance such as power houses.

The private enterprise Aýdyň gijeler ES has provided disinfection tunnels for the polling stations.

The national media will continue live broadcasts throughout the day.

The extraordinary commission for combating the spread of diseases has enforced the necessary preventive measures.

2600 polling stations have been established for the elections including 364 in Ahal province (30 of them will work online), 272 in Balkan province, 523 in Dashoguz province (30 of them will work online), 559 in Lebap province, 549 in Mary province, and 310 in Ashgabat.

The foreign office of Turkmenistan has established 41 polling stations in 30 countries

2,620 representatives from political parties and public associations are registered as national observers.

The foreign observers monitoring the presidential elections include the delegations from the CIS, Organization of Turkic States, SCO, OIC, and some neighbouring countries.

In the context of preparations for the elections in the capital, with the assistance of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat and relevant UN structures, meetings and seminars were held, in which representatives of state institutions and public organizations of Turkmenistan took part.

Measures have been taken to ensure that the flow of traffic remains uninterrupted on the election day to enable the voters to reach the polling stations.

Mobile food points will be located near the polling stations to acquaint the election observers and the media with the national cuisine of Turkmenistan.

The law enforcement agencies will provide full support for the conduct of elections in an open and transparent manner.

The official website of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan – www.saylav.gov.tm – will help in digital format of voting and live coverage of the polling. For this purpose, fiber optic links have been provided to the polling stations and webcams have been installed.

* * *

The election campaign has officially terminated. Today (11 March 2022) is the ‘day of silence.’ The candidates or anyone on their behalf are now permitted to reach out to the voters in any way.

* * *

It was announced during the joint meeting of the cabinet of ministers and the state security council that the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president will take place on 19 March 2022 at the Oguzkhan Palace Complex. The later part of the ceremony will be held at the Reception Centre which was formerly the tribune building for the national parades. /// nCa, 11 March 2022