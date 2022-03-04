Turkmenistan – 30 years of partnership with United Nations

On 2 March 2022, Turkmenistan and the United Nations completed 30 years of fruitful and dynamkc partnership.

On 3 March 2022, President Berdimuhamedov received Ms. Natalia Gherman, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

At the foreign office the same day, DPM Meredov hosted a meeting to honour the occasion.

Ms. Natalia Gherman issued a message that was published by the media of Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy

Today [3 Mar], President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman.

Warmly welcoming the head of the UNRCCA, the leader of the nation first of all thanked Natalia Gherman for her great personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, active and fruitful interaction with the Government of Turkmenistan and support for our international initiatives.

As is known, this year, March 2, marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s accession to the United Nations, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, noting that over the three decades of cooperation with the UN, Turkmenistan has become one of its active members, a reliable and strategic partner in ensuring universal peace, security and sustainable development.

– The development and strengthening of a multifaceted partnership with the United Nations is one of the key vectors of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, the head of state emphasized, stating with satisfaction that, based on the accumulated many years of experience in positive cooperation, at the present stage, this traditional dialogue expands its horizons, covering new areas and topical issues of global development.

Being a country with the status of permanent neutrality, twice recognized by the member states of the United Nations, Turkmenistan plays an active role in the international arena and fruitfully cooperates with the United Nations for many years, the leader of the nation said.

It was noted that today Turkmenistan and the UN are closely cooperating in a wide range of areas, including in such important areas as ensuring peace and security, sustainable energy and transport, solving economic, social, humanitarian and environmental issues, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. As emphasized, cooperation in these areas is of a long-term nature, is carried out on a systematic basis and is aimed at achieving practical results.

Effective cooperation with the UN is embodied in the implementation of important initiatives of Turkmenistan of a regional and global nature, in the joint implementation of various major projects and programs, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted.

Stressing that in recent years, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly adopted more than a dozen resolutions on topical issues of our time, the leader of the nation highlighted among them the proclamation of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust at the proposal of Turkmenistan, the unanimous adoption of the Resolution on the proclamation of December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality .

In addition, a clear evidence of the steady growth of international prestige and the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is that Turkmenistan has entered the leadership of a number of commissions, committees and councils of the Community of Nations, over the past few years has been repeatedly elected Vice-Chairman of the UN General Assembly.

All this, as President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, clearly demonstrates that Turkmenistan, in accordance with the generally recognized status of permanent neutrality, makes its worthy contribution to the preservation and strengthening of peace and security, the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the international arena

Noting that preventive diplomacy is the most important function and an integral part of the neutrality of Turkmenistan, the head of state stressed that in this context, one of the important partners of Turkmenistan is the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, established in 2007 in the capital of our neutral state in accordance with decision of the UN General Assembly with the support of neighboring states and members of the Security Council.

It is gratifying to note that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the formation of this Regional Center, the leader of the nation said, stating that over the past period the Center has established itself as an effective platform linking the United Nations system with the countries of Central Asia in resolving many emerging issues.

Our country actively supports the work and undertakings of the Regional Center, in particular, in promoting political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the states of the region and neighboring countries.

Turkmenistan actively cooperates with this structure of the United Nations in maintaining regional security, including the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Among the main areas of current cooperation is overcoming urgent threats and challenges, in particular the global pandemic and its socio-economic consequences.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, a significant event for further strengthening the potential of the Regional Center, its international legal basis was the adoption on the initiative of Turkmenistan on April 16, 2021 of the Resolution of the UN General Assembly “The role of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia”.

During the current 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Turkmen side plans to submit for consideration a draft of another Resolution entitled “Strengthening regional and international cooperation in order to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region.” This project is currently being considered by the countries of the region.

Informing this, the head of state expressed confidence that the adoption of this document would help strengthen the mandate of UNRCCA and the practical implementation of international initiatives of the Central Asian countries, reflected in the final document of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held on August 6 last year in Turkmenistan.

The Leader of the Nation noted with satisfaction that today a team of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office is working on the basis of the Regional Center, such mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy as the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy, the Central Asian Women’s Dialogue, the Task Force on Legal Aspects of Water and Energy Cooperation between States have been created and are successfully functioning Central Asia and others.

I am convinced that the potential of the Regional Center will continue to be in demand in such areas as ensuring security, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region and adjacent zones, countering modern challenges and threats, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

The head of state also focused on the forthcoming early presidential elections in Turkmenistan on March 12 this year. As noted, all necessary efforts are currently being made to ensure that they are held as freely, transparently and democratically as possible on the basis of international norms and standards.

As the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, at the moment, observers from foreign states and a number of international organizations, including the CIS, SCO, OSCE and the Organization of Turkic States, are invited to early elections, who will have the opportunity to observe the course of the election campaign and voting.

Monitoring of the course of the elections will be carried out by numerous national observers from political parties, public associations and presidential candidates.

In this regard, the head of state invited relevant UN experts to assist in holding the presidential elections in Turkmenistan in order to objectively assess the electoral process.

Then President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, once again thanking Natalia Gherman and all the staff of the Regional Center for the effective and fruitful activities, as well as the great contribution to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, expressed confidence that the multifaceted partnership with the UN and its agencies would be strengthened in the name of stability, peace and sustainable development on the planet.

Taking the opportunity, the leader of the nation wished the head of UNRCCA good health, happiness and further success in her responsible work, and also asked to convey warm greetings and best wishes for health and well-being to the UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres.

Then the floor was given to the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity in a personal conversation to discuss topical issues and vectors for further development of the established close, fruitful cooperation, the head of the Regional Center noted that it was a great honor for her to meet with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov today and once again evaluate the results of fruitful cooperation over 30 years of Turkmenistan’s membership at the UN.

As noted, on March 2, 1992, a truly historic event took place, because, having become a member of the United Nations on that day, Turkmenistan declared its statehood and sovereignty.

– The status of permanent neutrality has made Turkmenistan one of the most active participants in global processes, putting forward its own solutions to prevent tensions, conflicts, and peacefully resolve the crisis, said Natalya German, noting that over the past three decades, our country has become and remains a productive dialogue platform, actively working in all areas of the Organization’s activities.

This is a clear confirmation that this course is invariably verified by history, practical deeds, results, and achievements, the head of the Regional Center noted.

At the initiative of Turkmenistan, thanks to the relevant Resolution of the General Assembly, December 12 was proclaimed the International Day of Neutrality, which is very symbolic.

It was noted that our country is the author of a number of important international initiatives and resolutions in such strategic areas as ensuring energy security, transport connectivity at the regional and global levels.

Natalia Gherman emphasized the initiatives of Turkmenistan on climate security, because the Central Asian region is located in a geographical zone subject to climate change. Several resolutions put forward by Turkmenistan within the framework of the UN General Assembly, just relate to the situation caused by the consequences of the drying up of the Aral Sea, the impact on the environment and the environment.

– We highly appreciate these initiatives in terms of energy, water and transport diplomacy, of course, Turkmenistan sets the tone both in the regional and international arena, the diplomat noted.

The head of UNRCCA emphasized the active participation of Turkmenistan in the recent conference on climate change in Glasgow, where our country made serious commitments in the context of the implementation of the ratified Paris Agreement. All this, of course, does not go unnoticed and therefore the authority of the state is constantly growing in the international arena.

The landmark initiative of the Turkmen side to proclaim 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, which was a reflection of the key goals and objectives of the UN, has also become in demand in modern conditions.

As Natalia Gherman noted, UN Secretary General António Guterres constantly talks about the lack of international trust in the system of international relations. The initiative of the President of Turkmenistan was fully reflected in the goals and objectives of the Organization. Indeed, in the Year of Peace and Trust, the substantive part of the work carried out by the country under the leadership of the head of state was absolutely significant, the diplomat stressed.

Natalia Gherman recalled with satisfaction the excellent organization of the meeting of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Avaza, where many decisions were made to deepen cooperation in all areas of regional cooperation.

The head of the Regional Center also noted the importance of adopting the National Development Program for the next 30 years during the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh on February 11 this year.

It is very important, the diplomat stressed, that in addition to such key priorities as promoting the ideals of peace, security, sustainable development at the global level, the widespread implementation of the principles of positive neutrality in practice, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, this Program also includes an extremely important aspect – the humanization of international relations on based on the philosophical idea “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” put forward by the Turkmen leader, which is very consonant with the tasks and goals reflected in the UN Charter and in the mandate of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

In this regard, Natalia Gherman expressed her gratitude for the all-round support that the President of the country, the Government and all the people of Turkmenistan have been providing to the work of the Regional Center for 15 years.

It was especially emphasized that it was in Ashgabat in 2011 that a joint action plan of all Central Asian states was first developed and adopted, through which all states jointly implement the provisions of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

– At the same time, we are ready to support the initiatives of the Central Asian states, which advance this agenda to an even higher level. I listened with great attention to all your suggestions and ideas. We support them in every possible way, and I am sure that they will be supported at the regional level, for which there are now absolutely all the prerequisites, the head of UNRCCA noted, emphasizing that thanks to the political will of the President of Turkmenistan and all the heads of state of Central Asia, the region can rightfully be considered a model for development of cooperation and mutual understanding.

Expressing her gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for the policy of neutrality, which is a policy of bias, Natalia Gherman emphasized that in international affairs Turkmenistan provides assistance both to its neighbors in the region and to states that are outside the Central Asian region, which has many noble examples.

– I would like to highlight the assistance that Turkmenistan provided to neighboring Afghanistan, the people of this country and continues to provide it. All this is a manifestation of the policy of neutrality, positive, constructive and active neutrality.

March 12 is an important day for Turkmenistan, for all its partners. This is the day of elections, the manifestation of the democratic rights of the people of Turkmenistan, which are reflected in the Constitution – the Basic Law. This is a very important historical moment. Therefore, as a true partner of Turkmenistan, the United Nations will, of course, be nearby, having a wealth of experience in providing the best standards, norms and lecture practices, which we will gladly provide to the country’s elected state structures that are directly involved in this process.

We have several events planned. We have already begun this work and are ready to expand this cooperation. I have great respect for the fact that many observers were invited from the structures where Turkmenistan is a full member, and I am sure that the transparency with which Turkmenistan approaches the organization of the electoral process is highly appreciated by the electors themselves, the people of Turkmenistan and, of course, international partners. I perceive this information with great satisfaction and assure the readiness of the UN to closely cooperate in this direction, the head of UNRCCA noted.

Natalya German, on behalf of the Secretary General of the United Nations, once again congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on a significant date – the 30th anniversary of joining the UN and wished the head of state and the people of Turkmenistan peace, prosperity, development and prosperity, noting that the UN Secretary General sent in this regard a written message filled with warmth addressed to the head of state.

In conclusion, the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia once again expressed her deep gratitude for the multilateral and constructive partnership with the United Nations. /// TDH, 3 Mar

Meeting was held in Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of the country’s membership in the UN

On March 3, 2022, a solemn meeting dedicated to the 30th membership of Turkmenistan in the UN under the title “Turkmenistan and the United Nations: dialogue as a guarantee of peace and development” was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The conference was attended by heads of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations working in Turkmenistan, employees of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan and representatives of the Turkmen media,

Before the start of the meeting, in the capital’s Congress Center, a ceremony of signing a number of important multilateral documents jointly with the UN was held. These documents are designed to comprehensively expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Nations.

At the beginning of the solemn meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov congratulated the heads of the UN system in Ashgabat on the 30th anniversary of the country’s accession to the United Nations, and wished everyone peace, prosperity and further success in joint activities.

In his speech, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan emphasized the joint efforts of Turkmenistan and the United Nations to address topical issues of our time in the name of ensuring global peace, security and sustainable development, which are widely supported by the international community.

Of great interest were the speeches of foreign diplomats – heads of representative offices of international organizations accredited in the country, who highly appreciated the development of a multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN.

Thus, in her speech, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Natalya Gherman read out the extracts from the message of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated the effectiveness and multi-format partnership of Turkmenistan with the UN and its specialized agencies. She also underlined the commitment of Turkmenistan and the UN to further develop cooperation on the path to global peace, stability and security.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, expressing congratulations to the leadership of the country and all the Turkmen people on behalf of the UN agencies and on behalf of his colleagues and staff of the UN Office, stressed that since joining Turkmenistan has significantly strengthened its cooperation with the UN system.

In addition, the Permanent Representative of the UN Development Program Narine Sahakyan noted that the accession of Turkmenistan to the United Nations is a truly significant event that gave rise to a number of innovative and significant initiatives that the Government of Turkmenistan regularly takes on the international arena.

Head of the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan Mohammad Fayyazi in his speech noted the high level of cooperation and promising areas of relations between Turkmenistan and the UN Children’s Fund.

Speaking via videoconference, Ambassador Aksoltan Atayeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, congratulated the leadership and the Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s accession to the UN, and especially noted the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s interaction with the UN, which affects almost all spheres of life.

The Head of the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Turkmenistan E.Zaitsev, Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia R.Komenda, Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran G.El-Khoury and Regional Manager UN Climate Technology Center R. Garga made their speeches via videoconferencing system.

The speakers emphasized the importance of interaction between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN and joint achievements. The relevance of the initiatives proposed by Turkmenistan under the leadership of the head of state in the field of energy, transport, ecology, health and other embodied in a number of resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly was also indicated. /// MFA Turkmenistan

Natalia Gherman congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s accession to the UN

Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of the country’s accession to the UN.

The diplomat noted in her message that for three decades as a full member of the UN, independent Turkmenistan continues to make a worthy contribution to increasing the authority and strengthening the potential of the Organization, as well as to the implementation of the goals and objectives laid down in its Charter.

According to Natalia Gherman, Turkmenistan is increasingly participating and promoting the agenda of peace, development and cooperation at the global and regional levels, offering constructive solutions to a number of the most complex global and regional problems of our time.

“In turn, the UN assists the efforts of Turkmenistan in the implementation of reforms in the political, socio-economic and environmental spheres for the benefit of improving the well-being of the Turkmen people, as well as cultural and spiritual revival as the basis for the formation of a new image of Turkmenistan, strengthening its independence, neutrality and sovereignty” – said the diplomat.

In her opinion, one of the brightest manifestations of the peaceful foreign policy of Turkmenistan, aimed at maintaining and strengthening regional stability and security in Central Asia, is undoubtedly the co-authorship in the creation of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in 2007 and the placement of its Headquarters in the capital of Turkmenistan.

“Taking this opportunity, I want to emphasize the inseparability of the concepts of “neutrality” and “preventive diplomacy” and separately thank you for your personal comprehensive support for the activities of the Center since its inception,” said the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

She also noted that Turkmenistan is actively involved in the promotion of preventive diplomacy, the search for mutually acceptable mechanisms for responding to the common challenges of international terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, adaptation to climate change and improvement of the environment, as well as the development of common approaches of the countries of the region in regarding Afghanistan.

Natalia Gherman expressed confidence that the strong foundation of mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and the UN, including the UNRCCA, laid over the past years, will continue to contribute to the common aspirations to turn the region into a zone of stability, sustainable development and prosperity.

The diplomat wished the head of Turkmenistan good health, prosperity and further success in responsible activities. /// TDH, 3 Mar

[Compiled by nCa, 4 March 2022, pictures credit TDH and Turkmen Embassy in Tashkent]