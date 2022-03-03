President of Turkmenistan chairs meeting of state security council – important decisions taken

President Berdimuhamedov chaired a regular meeting of the state security council on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

This was his last regular meeting of the state security council as he would step down in about a couple of weeks. The presidential elections are scheduled for 12 March 2022.

The head of the security service of the president of Turkmenistan, Meredov, reported that the Constitution of Turkmenistan establishes special legal norms for the ex-president. The president asked him to proceed according to the provisions of the Constitution.

During the meeting the president signed a resolution, approving the State Programme for Ensuring Cybersecurity of Turkmenistan for 2022-2025.

The president reminded the participants of the meeting that as per guidelines given to the members of both chambers of the parliament on 1 March 2022, there is the need to make appropriate changes to the laws of Turkmenistan ‘On military duty and military service,’ ‘On defence,’ ‘On the state border of Turkmenistan,’ and ‘On custos service.’

He said that there was also the need to update the Criminal Code to combat cybercrime, and prevent illegal actions on the Internet and in the information systems.

He asked the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies to take active part in updating these laws.

The heads of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies presented reports for the period Jan-Feb 2022.

Here is the summary of the president’s remarks on each report:

On the report of minister of defence, Gundogdyev: Turkmenistan, committed to the status of positive neutrality, steadily follows the principles of peace, good neighborliness and broad international cooperation, which are reflected in the successfully implemented defensive military doctrine.

On the report of prosecutor general, Atdaev: One of the main areas of your work is the implementation of prosecutorial checks in various sectors. To ensure the rule of law, protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the employees of this structure must conscientiously and flawlessly fulfill their duties.

On the report of minister of internal affairs, Khojaniyazov: There is the need for active introduction of new methods, wider use of advanced technologies in order to effectively solve the tasks facing this body. Among the main functions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are the prevention of offenses, ensuring traffic safety on the roads, as well as taking measures to comply with the fire regime.

On the report of chairman of the supreme court, Ussanepesov: Judicial activity is focused on ensuring legality, justice and law and order, elimination of the causes and conditions that led to offenses. The court system is an effective mechanism of state protection. There is the need to organize systematically the advanced training courses for the judges.

On the report of minister of national security, Annaev: The special responsibility of the employees of this structure obliges them to apply all their strength and abilities, knowledge and experience for the further progressive development of the state. There should be joint work with other law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order in the society in accordance with the requirements of the time.

On the report of the head of state border service, Nuriyev: The Military Doctrine adopted by our independent neutral state is exclusively defensive in nature, which corresponds to the principles of the country’s peaceful foreign policy. Declaring the sacred borders of the Motherland as the borders of friendship and brotherhood, we maintain constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation with all states, primarily with neighboring ones.

The key tasks of the Service are the protection of the territorial integrity of Turkmenistan and its economic interests, in order to successfully protect which, it is necessary to improve the work of the border troops and create all conditions for effective service, proper life and leisure of the personnel.

On the report of minister of Adalat, Taganov: There is the need for further comprehensive development of the country’s legislative framework and studying the best legal practices in the world. The population should be provided with qualified legal assistance.

The ministry of Adalat should work on the need for updating of several laws as pointed out in the meeting with members of both the houses of the parliament on 1 March 2022.

On the report of the chairman of the state customs service, Khudaikuliyev: Taking into account the growth of foreign economic activity and the volume of international cargo transportation, more thorough inspection of goods imported into the country and its full compliance with established quality standards should be ensured. There is the need to apply the best practices of specialized structures of foreign states to build the capacity of transport and transit corridors running through the territory of Turkmenistan.

It is important to keep in the focus of constant attention the issues of modernization of the material and technical base of customs terminals, and the use of modern methods in the work.

On the report the chairman of the state migration service, Atagaraev: The state policy in this area is aimed at ensuring the interests and security of citizens, observing their rights of movement within the country and beyond its borders in accordance with the generally recognized norms of international law. For the successful fulfillment of the functions assigned to the Service, it is necessary to combine the positive world experience and the fundamental principles of national legislation. /// nCa, 3 March 2022