Turkmenistan – Berdimuhamedov to step down – Presidential elections on 12 March 2022

President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has decided to step down. The presidential elections will take place on 12 March 2022.

The announcement was made by the president in his speech at the extraordinary session of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council) on 11 February 2022.

Here are the relevant passages from his speech:

“As you know, 15 years ago, on February 11, 2007, elections of the President of Turkmenistan were held in our country. Then my native people elected me to the highest state post, thereby showing great confidence,” the Turkmen leader said in this regard.

According to the President of the country, he very clearly felt this high trust in the national elections of 2012 and 2017.

“Now for 15 years I have been working in the highest and very responsible position of the President of Turkmenistan. At the same time, I am acting as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the State Security Council, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan,” the head of state said.

The Turkmen leader emphasized that two years ago he reached the age of a prophet and today he wants to discuss a difficult decision about himself, which he came to.

“I support the idea that the road to public administration at a new stage in the development of our country should be given to young leaders who have been brought up in a spiritual environment and in accordance with the high requirements of our time. I, as the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, intend to further direct my vast life and political experience to this area,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

The head of state assured his compatriots that he would continue to spare no effort in the name of a prosperous life and the great destiny of his beloved Motherland, courageous people and generations.

* * *

On 12 February 2022, TDH published the short text of the parliamentary resolution, setting the date of the presidential elections as 12 March 2022.

On Sunday, 13 February 2022, the Central Election of Turkmenistan held a meeting to plan the conduct of the presidential elections. It was decided that the nomination of candidates will begin on 14 February 2022. /// nCa, 14 February 2022