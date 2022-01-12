Turkic countries reaffirmed their firm support and solidarity with Kazakhstan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 11 January 2022, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States held an extraordinary meeting via videoconference on 11 January 2022 to discuss the recent developments in Kazakhstan.

The Meeting started with observation of a minute of silence to commemorate memories of those who lost their lives during the unrest.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi spoke on the current situation in his country.

The ministers and the Secretary General delivered their Statements underlining the importance of the peace and stability in Kazakhstan and supported the counter-terrorist operations of the Kazakhstan Government against those who aimed to undermine the constitutional order.

The meeting has adopted the Statement on the situation in Kazakhstan.

Turkmenistan is ready to supply electric energy and natural gas to Kazakhstan

Turkmenistan, as a neutral state recognized by the international community, is ready to provide any support to the people of Kazakhstan in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, during his remarks at the meeting, said the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Meredov, in particular, emphasized Turkmenistan’s readiness to begin exporting natural gas to Kazakhstan in March of this year.

Turkmenistan is also willing to deliver the necessary volume of electricity to Kazakhstan.

Turkmenistan is interested in the speedy normalization of the situation in this country, in the further stable socio-political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, Meredov stressed, speaking about the recent events.

The firm belief was expressed that qualities such as wisdom, foresight, and deep respect for the ancient Kazakh people’s customs and traditions will serve as a solid foundation for resolving all emerging constitutional and legal issues in accordance with international norms.

The foreign minister noted the importance of the OTS Summit held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021.

He quoted the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as saying: “The peoples of our countries share common values with long-standing historical roots aimed at ensuring peace, stability and mutual understanding.”

The minister stated that based on this fundamental approach, Turkmenistan will continue to work closely with all Organization Member States to maintain long-term peace and security, ensuring economic, social, and humanitarian development in the region’s countries.

Statement of the council of foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States on the situation in Kazakhstan

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States held an extraordinary videoconference meeting on 11 January 2022 to discuss the recent developments in Kazakhstan, upon the invitation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Meeting was chaired by H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and attended by H.E. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, H.E. Rashid Meredov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and H.E. Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

Reaffirming the brotherly ties between the peoples of the Members and Observers of the Organization of Turkic States,

Referring to the joint objective, as stipulated in the Nakhchivan Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States of 3 October 2009, to contribute to strengthening peace, ensuring security and stability in the region and in the world as a whole,

Deeming it a responsibility to stand by the people and Government of Kazakhstan when and as needed and in this regard referring to the statement of the Organization of Turkic States of 6 January 2022,

Hearing the assessment of H.E. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan concerning the recent developments and current state of play in Kazakhstan and following extensive exchange of views on the subject,

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States has:

Conveyed their condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Reaffirmed their firm support and solidarity with the Member State Kazakhstan and its brotherly people. Underlined the importance of the peace and stability in Kazakhstan, which is vital for stability and security in the region and beyond. Condemned the acts of violence and vandalism that endanger lives, undermine public order and damage property. Stressed their confidence in the capability of the Kazakh authorities for urgent restoration of the public order and normalcy. Underscored the importance of upholding the basic norms and principles of international law and supported the counter-terrorist operations of the Government of Kazakhstan against terrorists, radicals, extremists and criminals, who aim to destroy Constitutional order. Drew attention to the «Turkic World Vision – 2040» document as a guideline for coordination, cooperation and mutual assistance in addressing domestic and international challenges. Reiterated their readiness to support the people and Government of Kazakhstan, as needed, to overcome the current crisis. Declared their support for the reform agenda of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to further increase the wellbeing and prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States agreed to remain in close cooperation and consultation in this regard. /// nCa, 12 January 2022