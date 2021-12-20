Handover Ceremony of Medical Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan under the Grant Project “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”

December 20, 2021.

Today, on December 20, 2021 a solemn handover ceremony of the first batch of medical equipment of the Japanese company “FUJIFILM”, which was acquired under the Grant project entitled “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”, took place. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan, H.E. Mr. YAMAMOTO Hiroyuki, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Turkmenistan, UNICEF Representative, H.E. Mr. Mohammad FAYAZI, Project manager of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan, Mr. Vasyl TOLKACHOV, representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan as well as media took part in this ceremony.

Today’s event is the result of intensive work that began in March of this year, when the Signing Ceremony of the Exchange of Notes was held between H.E. Mr. YAMAMOTO Hiroyuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan, and Ms. Christine Weigand, former UN Resident Coordinator a.i. and UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. The Ambassador Mr. YAMAMOTO in his speech expressed the hope that this project will not only strengthen the health care system of Turkmenistan, but will also become a symbol of friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the Japanese and Turkmen peoples.

In the framework of this project, with a total budget of about US $3 million, the Japanese government, through UNOPS, provides Turkmen medical institutions with portable X-ray machines, ICU ventilators, advanced ultrasound machines, bronchoscopy systems and so on.

The next stage of this project will be the delivery and handover of the second batch of foreign-made medical equipment, its further installation in medical institutions of Turkmenistan, as well as professional training of medical personnel.

Speech by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan H.E. Mr. YAMAMOTO Hiroyuki at the Handover Ceremony of Medical Equipment under the Grant Project “Enhancing the Healthcare System of Turkmenistan through the Provision of Medical Equipment”

December 20, 2021.

Good afternoon dear guests, colleagues and partners, I am very glad to take part in the Handover Ceremony of the first batch of medical equipment of the Japanese company “FUJIFILM”, which was acquired under the Grant Project “Enhancing the Healthcare System in Turkmenistan”.

Today’s event is a result of completion of one of the stages of great work on approval and further purchase of the necessary medical equipment. At the same time, there are still many steps to be taken, including the supply of the next batch of foreign equipment, its further installation and training of medical staff.

Under this project, with a total budget of about US $3 million, the Japanese government, through the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), will provide Turkmen medical institutions with portable X-ray machines, ICU ventilators, advanced ultrasound machines, bronchoscopy systems and so on.

Nine months have passed since the solemn Signing Ceremony of the Exchange of Notes within the framework of this project. During this time, the intensive work has been carried out to successfully implement the Project, including trilateral meetings between representatives of UNOPS, the Embassy, and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, both online and on-site, to develop and agree on the specifications of each medical equipment, as well as to discuss other important issues.

In this regard, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the representatives of UNOPS in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, in particular the “Lukmanchylyk Enjamlary” Production Association, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for their continued support and assistance with the project.

I am convinced that this project will not only strengthen the healthcare system of Turkmenistan as a whole, but will also become a symbol of friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the Japanese and Turkmen peoples.

Despite the current situation in the world in light of the global pandemic of COVID-19, cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan continues to develop in various fields. Thus, one of the important events of bilateral partnership was the visit of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mr. Serdar BERDIMUHAMEDOV to Tokyo to attend the Opening ceremony of the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 in July this year. In addition, in September, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Mr. Kiyoshi EJIMA attended the Opening ceremony of the Gas Turbine Power Plant in Charjev etrap of Lebap velayat.

In addition, next year on 22nd of April we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkmenistan. Japan is committed to continue making maximum efforts to deepen mutual understanding between our peoples through cultural and humanitarian exchange. For this purpose, a plan of various events dedicated to the anniversary of this significant date is currently being developed.

Concluding my speech, I would like to once again express my gratitude to everyone for their contribution aimed at the achievement of our common goals and wish everyone good health, prosperity and success in their work!

Thank you for your attention! /// nCa, 20 December 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan)