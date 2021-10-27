The production of two types of сanal lining materials is established by the efforts of the United Nations Development Programme in Turkmenistan

Shohrat Niyazmuradov, UNDP Project Manager

The need to reduce water losses due to canal infiltration and associated land salinization is common throughout the country, at all levels of the water management system, from long distribution lines to individual farms. But the cost and effort required for lining over 40,000 km of supply and drainage canals is enormous.

In accordance with the second component of the joint UNDP/GEF project “Energy efficiency and renewable energy for sustainable management of water resources of Turkmenistan” that presupposes increased investment in improvement of water infrastructure in order to reduce water losses, save energy and reduce land degradation, it was decided to focus on demonstration, testing with the subsequent introduction of production processes necessary for manufacturing canal lining materials using local raw materials.

The greatest potential for the project in terms of speedy, reasonable and large-scale outcomes on canal lining is with the domestic production that has untapped opportunities for upgrading materials, productivity as well as efficiency gains.

The main project partner, the State Committee for Water Economy of Turkmenistan, currently operates a plant in Bezmein, which produces mainly reinforced concrete pipes and canal slabs. UNDP and the State Committee for Water Economy of Turkmenistan (SCWET) have identified a priority area where production at the plant can be efficiently expanded, redirected and made more efficient and cost effective. One lining option that has been empirically tested is the lining of the canal with a 0.5 mm high density polyethylene (HDPE) membrane protected by a 5 cm layer of sand and a layer of hexagonal concrete slabs. The main function of an intermediate sand layer is to protect the membrane from being punctured by hexagonal plates during installation. The advantage of this option is the lower consumption of raw material in the production of the HDPE membrane, and that it can be produced locally in a short time.

On the research site of 145 hectares, a demonstration section of a canal in an earthen bed had been lined by means of covering with an anti-seepage polyethylene film and hexagonal concrete slabs.