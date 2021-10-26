Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 16

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

50 years have passed since the restoration of the rightful place of the new China in the UN – the years of peaceful development of our country for the benefit of all mankind. During these 50 years, the Chinese people, steadily guided by the spirit of hard struggle, determined the directions of development in the process of profound changes, and wrote a majestic epic in the history of the development of the country and mankind. During these 50 years, the Chinese people have united with the peoples of all countries of the world for the sake of international justice, made a huge contribution over the past 50 years, the Chinese people have made unremitting efforts to defend the UN’s authority and status, enhancing multilateralism and deepening cooperation with the organization.

We earnestly call for the development of the common values ​​of mankind – peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom, which should serve as a beacon in building a wonderful world.

The fidelity of the chosen path of development should ultimately be judged by how much it corresponds to the realities in the country and the dictates of the times, how effectively it contributes to economic development, social progress, improvement of welfare and social stability, how much it is able to enlist the support of peoples and promote human progress …

Humanity is an indivisible whole; the Earth is our common home. No one can defend themselves alone. It is important to live in harmony for the sake of a common beautiful future.

The creation of a community of the common destiny of mankind is not the replacement of one system with another or one civilization by another, but a search in international affairs for a commonality of interests, rights and responsibilities for countries with different social systems, ideology, history, culture and level of development, in the interests of building a wonderful world for everyone.

Development acquires meaning and stability only when it is directed and supported by the people. It is important to put people at the forefront, to strive for better, more efficient, equitable, sustainable and safe development.

We need to resolutely guard the authority and status of the UN and promote genuine multilateralism. The formation of a community of the common destiny of mankind would be unthinkable without an effectively functioning UN, without reforming and developing the system of global governance.

All members of the international community should respect the UN and protect it with care. Selective approaches or the use of the UN rostrum for the sake of one’s own interests are inadmissible. It is important for the UN to play a more active role in the noble cause of peace and human development.

Memory of the past is the path to the future. As China embarks on a new era, it will pursue a course of peaceful development and maintain world peace. We will continue to follow the path of reform and openness and make our due contribution to global development. We will adhere to a multilateral approach and act as a defender of the world order. Let us, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, provide the whole world with a public good.