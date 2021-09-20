The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan holds virtual Event entitled “INVEST IN UAE”

On September 17, 2021, The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held under the chairmanship of the Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi, a virtual dialogue dedicated to a direct exchange of views with Turkmen businessmen and entrepreneurs with participation of the journalists on the topic “INVEST IN UAE”.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi emphasized that there are long-term and fruitful cooperation between UAE and Turkmenistan in various fields. And those bilateral fruitful relations are developing year by year.

During the Event, Mr. Abdulaziz Alhashemi introduced the unified platform and official website invest.ae, which was launched as part of a program of “PROJECTS OF 50” planned for the next fifty years. This website giving two options – digital online services like registration, opening an account and more and as well as full information about these initiatives and also Mr. Abdulaziz Alhashemi highlighted some key facts, privileges of the investing in the UAE: there are

● 190 Nationalities work in the UAE

● 20 Top Exporters

● 10 International Airports

● 12 State-of-the-Art Ports

●15 Globally in Attracting FDI in 2020

● 13 Globally in FDI Outflows in 2020

● 40.2 % of the total FDI investment inflows to the MENA in 2020

● 54.4 % of the total FDI inflows to West Asia Region in 2020

● 203.727 billion the Value of Cumulative FDI outflows in 2020

●150.896 billion the Value of Cumulative FDI inflows in 2020

●More than 40 free zones have competitive capabilities and advantages that attract long-term investments

●It ranks among the leading countries in the world in 100 global development indicators

●The country allows 100 per cent foreign ownership

● The lack of income tax in combination with low custom tariffs

●The UAE has a 10-year Golden Visa system. The long-term residency system is for investors, business owners and professionals in key sectors.

Participants of Event discussed upcoming investment opportunities in the UAE, as well as flexibility, ease of investment within the digital infrastructure provided by the UAE in several sectors, including energy, healthcare, food security and transportation equipment industry.

In this regard UAE Embassy in Ashgabat will play significant role in providing information, cooperating and supporting the Turkmen businessmen, entrepreneurs and talents as well as investors, so they may realize their ideas in a reality and to be part in this great opportunity “INVEST IN EMIRATES” announced by the UAE Government. /// nCa, 20 September 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of UAE in Turkmenistan, 17 Sep)