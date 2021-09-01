Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

On the 1st of September, 2021, according to the order of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the humanitarian aid was sent to Afghanistan, which, in essence, became the first humanitarian supply of the Turkmen side to Afghanistan after known events in the neighboring country.

It is necessary to mention that for needs of the friendly country Turkmen side sent medicines, protective clothing for medical staff and medical supplies, disinfectants, medicinal solutions, protective masks, surgical gloves, means and drugs for the treatment of corona virus infection.

The ceremony of delivery of humanitarian aid was held in the town of Torghundi of the Herat province in participation of the provincial leadership of that region as well as representatives of the Turkmen Diaspora. The Afghan side expressed special gratitude to the Leadership and peoples of Turkmenistan, providing regular support to the neighboring country,

Making an important contribution to the socio-economic development of neighboring Afghanistan by implementing of perspective projects in the field of energy, transport and communications, Turkmenistan continues to support close international interaction in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 1 September 2021