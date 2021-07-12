Foreign Minister of China to tour Central Asian countries

Elvira Kadyrova

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from 12-16 July 2021, said Chinese foreign ministry’s official spokesperson during a regular press briefing.

The minister will attend the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the foreign ministers’ meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and the high-level international meeting on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”.

During the visit, Wang Yi will meet with leaders of the three Central Asian countries. He will hold talks with his counterparts, attend multilateral events including the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting and have friendly exchanges with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

“Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are China’s friendly, close neighbors and strategic partners”, said foreign ministry.

Wang Yi’s visit is an important diplomatic mission aimed at enhancing traditional friendship and cooperation with Central Asian countries, advancing the development of the SCO, promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and strengthening joint efforts to build the BRI and enhance connectivity.

Last time foreign minister of China met with his colleagues in May at the second China+Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers’ meeting in Xi’an. /// nCa, 12 July 2021