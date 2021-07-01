A look at China through golden sayings – Part Eight

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

1. For a hundred years, all the struggle, sacrifice, and creativity of the Chinese Communist Party, which rallied and led the Chinese people, was aimed at achieving one goal – the great revival of the Chinese nation.

2. In the name of the great revival of the Chinese nation, the CCP, rallying and leading the Chinese people, fought steadfastly and stubbornly in bloody battles and achieved great successes in the new democratic revolution.

3. In the name of the great revival of the Chinese nation, the CCP, by rallying and leading the Chinese people in the selfless struggle for the might of the Motherland, relying on its own strength, has achieved great success in the cause of socialist revolution and construction.

4. In the name of the great revival of the Chinese nation, the CCP, by rallying and leading the Chinese people, emancipated consciousness, firmly strived forward, and achieved great success in reform, opening up and socialist modernization.

5. In the name of the great revival of the Chinese nation, the CCP, rallying and leading the Chinese people, being confident in its strength and relentlessly striving forward, based on the preservation of traditional foundations and the development of innovation, coordinated efforts to implement the great struggle, great program, great cause and a great dream, has made great strides in socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

6. Based on the long struggle between the Chinese Communist Party and the multinational people of China, we have successfully achieved the goal set for the centenary of the CCP. A moderately prosperous society was fully built on Chinese soil, and absolute poverty was ended once and for all. We, filled with unprecedented enthusiasm, are moving forward towards the goal of fully building a modernized socialist power, scheduled for the centenary of the PRC.

7. The Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people, through their courageous and stubborn struggle, solemnly announced to the whole world that the realization of the great revival of the Chinese nation was an irreversible course of history.

8. One hundred years ago, the pioneering Chinese communists founded the CCP, formed the great founding spirit of the CCP, characterized by adherence to truth and ideals, adherence to the original goal and fulfillment of the assigned mission, willingness to sacrifice and heroic struggle, dedication to the party and the desire to meet the expectations of the people. This is the source of the CCP’s spiritual strength.

9. Leadership by the CCP is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it is the most important advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

10. We actively study and borrow all the useful achievements of human civilization, welcome all useful suggestions and benevolent criticism. But we absolutely do not accept any teachings from any arrogant clever people.

11. Based on the continuation and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, promoting the coordinated development of material, political and spiritual culture, as well as civilized society and ecological civilization, we have formed a new Chinese model of modernization and created a new form of human civilization.

12. Resolving the Taiwan question and the complete reunification of China is a historic challenge that the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspirations of the Chinese people have always strived to accomplish. All the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must resolutely suppress any attempts to create an “independent Taiwan,” and jointly open up bright prospects for the revival of the Chinese nation.

13. The future belongs to young people and hopes are pinned on them. Over the past hundred years, the Chinese youth of many generations have devoted their youth and strength to the cause of the Party and the people, becoming the vanguard force in bringing about the great revival of the Chinese nation. In the new era, Chinese youth must take responsibility for the great renaissance of the Chinese nation, cultivate the high aspirations of the Chinese people, unshakable will and strong confidence to meet the sincere hopes of the Party and the people.

14. Today, more than ever before in history, we are close to realizing our goal of a great revival of the Chinese nation, and we are more confident than ever in our ability to realize this goal. At the same time, we must be ready to make even more persistent and strenuous efforts.

15. Any attempt to alienate the CCP from the Chinese people and oppose them to each other will certainly be doomed to failure. More than 95 million Chinese communists will not agree with this, nor will the Chinese people, numbering more than 1.4 billion people, agree.

16. For more than 5,000 years, the Chinese nation has always strived for peace, friendship and harmony and passed these ideas from generation to generation. In the blood of the Chinese nation, there are no genes for invaders and hegemons.

17. The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the peoples of other countries in the past, does not do it now and will not do so in the future. The Chinese people will by no means allow themselves to be bullied, oppressed or enslaved by any outside force. Anyone who tries to do this will certainly fail completely before the iron Great Wall, erected from the flesh of the Chinese people, numbering over 1.4 billion people.

18. We are convinced that under the strong leadership of the CCP and thanks to the close rallying of the country’s multinational people, the goal of fully building a modernized socialist power will certainly be achieved, and the Chinese dream of a great revival of the Chinese nation will certainly come true. /// nCa, 1 July 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of China in Turkmenistan)